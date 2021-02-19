Weather is delaying some vaccine doses at Wright-Patterson

Harsh winter weather is delaying the shipment of some initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said on social media Friday.
Due to shipping delays from Pfizer and the impacts of adverse weather, the 88th Medical Group at Wright-Patterson Medical Center is waiting for its next delivery to continue administering the vaccine, the base said in a statement to this news outlet.
The Medical Group schedules the vaccine doses 21 days apart, but the delay will not affect the 42-day window to receive the second dose, the base added.
This has been a national issue. Shipments of vaccine doses were delayed this week across several states in the aftermath of historic winter storms, state and federal officials said.
Base employees and beneficiaries who were due to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine between last Wednesday and next Wednesday should check the base Medical Center’s page or the 88th Air Base Wing’s page for “routine updates as to when you can report to the Wright-Patterson Club for their second dose,” the base said on Facebook.
“All communication indicating that employees and beneficiaries should report next week, Feb. 22-26 is ever changing due to circumstances beyond the Medical Center’s control,” the base added in its Facebook post. “Once the Medical Center can continue administering the COVID-19 vaccines an update will be announced.”
Those interested may also call the COVID-19 vaccine information line at (937) 257-7468.