Week draws attention to hunger, homelessness

There is also a SNAP Challenge, where participants limit spending to eat for a day at $4.17 — the average daily benefit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The 44-Day Challenge also asks people to make the cause part of their holiday shopping by supporting businesses that employ people with a history of homelessness such as Lindy’s Bakery, Daybreak’s dog treat bakery that provides employment-readiness and job training to homeless youth.

Jenkins said the number of people in Montgomery County who experience chronic homelessness has gone down 77% since 2007, yet the overall number of households that experience homelessness has remained relatively level.

“Our goal is really to get our number closer to zero,” she said. “Whenever possible, we’re preventing someone’s experience of homelessness. And then if we can’t prevent it, we’re really making sure that it’s rare, it’s brief and it’s a one-time experience.”

Fewer people have been homeless during the pandemic, the result of robust unemployment benefits and housing assistance as well as moratoriums on evictions, Jenkins said. But the numbers could rise again soon if pandemic relief comes to a halt.

“We do find ourselves at risk of what will happen if there is an influx of folks into our system, which is why it really is important there are those resources in place,” she said. “A lot of the key things in place now will end in December.”

Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week activities

Monday, Nov. 16

Montgomery County’s Homeless Solutions Policy Board (HSPB) will share a “Fact or Fiction Homelessness Trivia” webpage and navigate people to it through social media platforms.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

The Homefull Mobile Grocery Showcase will be at Sinclair Community College’s Parking Lot B from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The vehicle helps address food deserts in Montgomery County by bringing nutritious food to neighborhoods without grocery stores.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Wright State University student Simbe Wilson will host a 10 a.m. Zoom virtual meeting, “The Social: A Community Conversation on Homelessness.” The event will feature interviews with individuals currently in shelters in the community. People can sign up for the meeting at http://bit.ly/thesocialHHAW.

Thursday, Nov. 19

On Go Orange for Awareness Day, individuals are asked to wear orange to remind people of the issue of homelessness and share photos on social media with an explanation..

Friday, Nov. 20

The HSPB will recognize providers that support the local homeless system.

Saturday, Nov. 21

The week wraps up with a “Share Your Table” social media challenge. The challenge encourages people to share an image of their dinner tables with the recognition that many in aren’t as fortunate.

44-Day Challenge

Sign up for challenge at http://bit.ly/44DayChallenge.