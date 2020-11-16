Week draws attention to hunger, homelessness

Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week began Sunday with activities designed to combat the twin crises in Montgomery County.
Nearly 3,800 households experience homelessness every year in Montgomery County. An estimated 4,700 people stay an average of 44 days in temporary shelter, according to the county’s Homeless Solutions Policy Board (HSPB).
“Many people in our community have been displaced from their jobs, and many more are underemployed and struggling to cover the most basic expenses like safe housing,” said Carolyn Rice, Montgomery County Commissioner and HSPB member. “We wanted to give people a deeper understanding of the issue and how many of our neighbors are engaged in a daily fight to survive.”
Based on the length of an average shelter stay, the policy board is promoting a 44-Day Challenge. People can sign up online to receive a daily challenge delivered to their email. Challenges include things like watching a video, listening to a podcast about the issues, or posting a themed selfie for awareness on social media.
“That number is symbolic,” said Jessica Jenkins, assistant director of the county’s Human Services Planning and Development office. “As a community we need to push and work together to reduce that number. The challenge is a way to bring awareness and attention and get people educated in how they can take action and help us work towards ending homelessness.”
There is also a SNAP Challenge, where participants limit spending to eat for a day at $4.17 — the average daily benefit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The 44-Day Challenge also asks people to make the cause part of their holiday shopping by supporting businesses that employ people with a history of homelessness such as Lindy’s Bakery, Daybreak’s dog treat bakery that provides employment-readiness and job training to homeless youth.
Jenkins said the number of people in Montgomery County who experience chronic homelessness has gone down 77% since 2007, yet the overall number of households that experience homelessness has remained relatively level.
“Our goal is really to get our number closer to zero,” she said. “Whenever possible, we’re preventing someone’s experience of homelessness. And then if we can’t prevent it, we’re really making sure that it’s rare, it’s brief and it’s a one-time experience.”
Fewer people have been homeless during the pandemic, the result of robust unemployment benefits and housing assistance as well as moratoriums on evictions, Jenkins said. But the numbers could rise again soon if pandemic relief comes to a halt.
“We do find ourselves at risk of what will happen if there is an influx of folks into our system, which is why it really is important there are those resources in place,” she said. “A lot of the key things in place now will end in December.”
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week activities
Monday, Nov. 16
Montgomery County’s Homeless Solutions Policy Board (HSPB) will share a “Fact or Fiction Homelessness Trivia” webpage and navigate people to it through social media platforms.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
The Homefull Mobile Grocery Showcase will be at Sinclair Community College’s Parking Lot B from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The vehicle helps address food deserts in Montgomery County by bringing nutritious food to neighborhoods without grocery stores.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Wright State University student Simbe Wilson will host a 10 a.m. Zoom virtual meeting, “The Social: A Community Conversation on Homelessness.” The event will feature interviews with individuals currently in shelters in the community. People can sign up for the meeting at http://bit.ly/thesocialHHAW.
Thursday, Nov. 19
On Go Orange for Awareness Day, individuals are asked to wear orange to remind people of the issue of homelessness and share photos on social media with an explanation..
Friday, Nov. 20
The HSPB will recognize providers that support the local homeless system.
Saturday, Nov. 21
The week wraps up with a “Share Your Table” social media challenge. The challenge encourages people to share an image of their dinner tables with the recognition that many in aren’t as fortunate.
44-Day Challenge
Sign up for challenge at http://bit.ly/44DayChallenge.