“We’re always going to be here for everybody:" Dayton Foodbank feeds hundreds of households before the holidays

The Dayton Foodbank hosts is hosting November Drive-Thru every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. McIntosh said that while lines for food are still long, they are not quite as large as the lines she and her staff saw during March and April. She said Foodbank staff saw between 600 to 700 households a day during the stay at home order, now they are seeing numbers to closer to 300 households a day.

McIntosh said households that are more inexperienced with the food bank have started to come through.