West Carrollton one step closer to getting 70 senior independent-living housing units

West Carrollton acquired the site in 2013, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records. The city listed the land in 2019 via a commercial broker it is using to market properties, officials said. City council voted Nov. 24 to sell the acreage for $210,000 to MVAH Partners.

MVAH Partners, which has an office in Butler County, has focused on developing affordable housing options for seniors age 55 and up for nearly 30 years. It constructed Riverside Senior Lofts in Dayton and Carriage Village Senior Villas in Tipp City.

Construction of the project meets criteria set by the city’s comprehensive plan, specifically creating opportunities to allow residents to remain in the city as they age, Gaines told city council Tuesday. The city’s planning staff is in favor of the project because it also develops a long-vacant site with something that will enhance the visual character of the area, as well as neighborhood property values, he said.

“The senior population in West Carrollton is the faster growing demographic in the city, however, senior housing options are limited at this point and those changing conditions justify this rezoning to provide some additional housing options for that growing demographic,” Gaines said.

The project will have an estimated an $11 million build-out cost, Mike Lucking, West Carrollton’s economic development director, previously told the Dayton Daily News, something that is “certainly going to inject some investment into the community.”

City officials say they expect MVAH to break ground on West Carrollton Senior Village in late 2021 or early 2022.