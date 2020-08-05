West Carrollton schools hope to make levy funding continuing

A 5.5-mill renewal operating levy to help continue funding a portion of general fund expenses for the West Carrollton district is slated to be on the ballot this fall.
The levy is the same millage West Carrollton voters approved in 2016 for collection in 2017. This is the first time it is up for renewal.
Voters approving such a measure would allow the district to continue to raise approximately $2 million per year for its general fund, according to West Carrollton schools Treasurer Ryan Slone. That would keep the cost for the owner of a $100,000 home at $192.50 annually, or about $16.04 per month, Slone said.
“Instead of needing to come back to voters every five years to renew this levy, which is costly ... we’d like to make this levy continuing, especially since there’s no additional cost for voters to renew this levy,” he said.
The levy is “obviously very important” to the district’s finances, as the $2 million it generates annually is nearly 5% of West Carrollton’s total general fund revenue, Slone said.
“To put the $2 million in perspective, the levy funds about 12% of our teaching staff,” he said.
During its July 15 meeting, the district’s board of education unanimously approved putting the levy on the Nov. 3 ballot.
If it is not renewed, in fiscal year 2023 and 2024 the district would be looking at deficits of $3.2 million and $4.4 million, instead of $1.2 million and $2.4 million, Slone said.
“Regardless of if we’re schooling kids online or schooling them in our brick and mortar, we still need that money to be able to have our operation,” said West Carrollton schools Superintendent Andrea Townsend.