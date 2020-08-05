West Carrollton schools hope to make levy funding continuing

The levy is the same millage West Carrollton voters approved in 2016 for collection in 2017. This is the first time it is up for renewal.

Voters approving such a measure would allow the district to continue to raise approximately $2 million per year for its general fund, according to West Carrollton schools Treasurer Ryan Slone. That would keep the cost for the owner of a $100,000 home at $192.50 annually, or about $16.04 per month, Slone said.