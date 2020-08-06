West Carrollton to stagger start of delayed school year launch

The combined class will begin Aug. 28. Preschool students will begin Sept. 1.

All students will move forward under one of two models, either in class 5 days per week, or 100% online, according to district spokeswoman Janine Corbett.

The percentage of students who have signed up for the 100% online option is not yet available, Corbett said.

“In light of the governor’s announcement regarding face masks, students and staff will no longer be able to use the face shields we had planned to make available to them,” Corbett said. “We announced to parents on Wednesday that they would still be able to sign up for remote learning due to the changes.”

Anyone interested can contact Tammy Pierce at tpierce@wcsd.k12.oh.us with student information including name, grade and school, Corbett said.

Andrea Townsend, the West Carrollton’s superintendent, said the district has eight professional development days throughout the school year.

“We decided that if we decided to go remote or if our classroom needed to be blended, we were closed down for contact tracing or something, that the teachers would be better prepared, so we moved the training to the front of the school year instead of the middle,” Townsend said.

Townsend said both in-class and online options are being made available in the district and the online option is “significantly different” than what was implemented in the fourth quarter of the school year and “very structured” and student driven.

Staff Writer Jeremy Kelley contributed to this report.