West Carrollton to vote on flexibility for council meeting schedule, lifting city manager residence restriction

That will only occur when city council has nothing to put on an agenda. When it does, it has the flexibility to add a meeting, Sanner said.

Additionally, the provision for a public notice of a special meeting is proposed to be increased to 24 hours in advance of the meeting from the current 12 hours advance notice to comply with the current Ohio Sunshine Law, city officials said.

A Residency Requirement amendment, if approved, would remove wording in the charter that requires the city manager to be a resident of the city of West Carrollton to comply with a 2009 Ohio Supreme Court ruling prohibiting requiring residency as a condition of employment.

“Our Charter Review Commission meets every five years,” Sanner said. “They’ve had five years to talk about it and it was something that was not put on the ballot because we didn’t have anything to put on the ballot to speak of. This year, with other things going on, we decided it was best to ... clean up our charter because the charter was not correct in saying that the city manager had to live within the city when we have an Ohio Supreme Court ruling that that’s illegal to do.”

The remainder of that section of the charter remains unchanged, city officials said.