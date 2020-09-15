X

Woman accused of stealing over $65K from band boosters group enters plea

West Carrollton High School. STAFF
By Eric Schwartzberg

A former West Carrollton Band Boosters treasurer accused of stealing more than $65,000 from the organization entered a not guilty plea in court today.

Amy L. Wyatt-Brown, 48, was released on her own recognizance during an arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Wyatt-Brown was indicted Sept. 1 by a Montgomery County grand jury on grand theft and theft charges — both felonies.

The theft accusations allegedly were committed between Jan. 1, 2016, and June 29, 2019, according to the indictment. The theft was discovered by a Wyatt-Brown’s successor, who noted discrepancies in the organization’s finances after Wyatt-Brown departed the organization.

A status conference is set for Monday and a scheduling conference is set for Oct. 1, according to court officials.

West Carrollton Band Boosters is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a board of directors.

Revenue and expenditures from the organization are not a part of the school district and therefore, not audited by the school district, according to district officials.

