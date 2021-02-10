Whaley’s final State of the City: This is a transformational moment

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley last year. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Whaley said the criminal justice system is broken but she is optimistic that this is a real moment of transformation in the region and nationwide.

“We have a long way to go to right the many wrongs that have faced our Black neighbors,” she said. “But I feel confident that we are finally on the path.”

The mayor briefly discussed the five committees she created that are working on recommendations to reform the Dayton Police Department.

She said the committees already have produced major policy changes that will make Dayton safer for police and residents. These changes include outfitting officers with new body-worn cameras, a new de-escalation policy and a new auditor that oversees internal police investigations.

The mayor also warned against complacency at a time when vaccines are being administered and as the coronavirus crisis reaches the one-year mark. She said the end of this crisis is on the horizon, and the community needs to remain vigilant.

“I’m often reminded by Dr. (Michael) Dohn that tight rope walkers usually fall in the last three feet of their walk,” she said, referring to the medical director of Public Health ― Dayton & Montgomery County.