What to know as an adult heading back to school

The National Center for Education Statistics says that one in five Americans enrolled in undergraduate higher education is at least 30 years old.

The changing face of higher education should be a comfort to adults who may have been apprehensive about heading back to school. Adults considering a return to school should not allow age to deter them from enrolling. Many people now complete degrees later in life, while others return to school to study subjects they did not study during their first go-rounds as college students.