White Castle considers doubling size of Vandalia plant

FILE

“What the company has said, by doubling the size of that facility, it could ultimately put two productions lines in there,” Geraghty said Wednesday. “Each production line is about 30 new employees.”

“I think their decision will be in the next 30 days," he added.

Port Authority trustees approved involvement in the project, unanimously approving this week a capital lease structure that would shield a White Castle expansion from sales taxes on materials purchased for construction there.

“My sense is that we’re going to continue to be a winner, given our locale in the U.S.," Geraghty said.

The 99-year-old fast food chain and food producer says it “pioneered” the fast food hamburger and later the frozen distribution of its iconic Slider. The original Vandalia plant was built for $19.4 million.

Questions were sent to White Castle representatives Wednesday.