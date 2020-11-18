White Castle considers doubling size of Vandalia plant

White Castle is considering an expansion that would approximately double the size of its manufacturing and processing plant in the Stonequarry Business Park.
The Columbus-based family-owned restaurant chain is also considering investing $10 million in equipment there, according to Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority documents.
White Castle broke ground for its current 100,000-square-foot facility near Dayton International Airport in July 2012. Located on 17 acres, the Vandalia plant was designed to produce more than 16,000 hamburgers per hour per production line. The plant opened in late 2013, quickly hiring more than 100 employees.
If the company goes forward, construction of an addition would start in January 2021 and be completed in December that year.
However, Joseph Geraghty, executive director of the Port Authority, cautioned the port’s board of trustees this week that White Castle could move the expansion to Kentucky, while retaining a presence in Vandalia. The expansion is not a certainty, he said.
“What the company has said, by doubling the size of that facility, it could ultimately put two productions lines in there,” Geraghty said Wednesday. “Each production line is about 30 new employees.”
“I think their decision will be in the next 30 days," he added.
Port Authority trustees approved involvement in the project, unanimously approving this week a capital lease structure that would shield a White Castle expansion from sales taxes on materials purchased for construction there.
“My sense is that we’re going to continue to be a winner, given our locale in the U.S.," Geraghty said.
The 99-year-old fast food chain and food producer says it “pioneered” the fast food hamburger and later the frozen distribution of its iconic Slider. The original Vandalia plant was built for $19.4 million.
Questions were sent to White Castle representatives Wednesday.