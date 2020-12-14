Wilberforce ranks among colleges with best healthcare administration programs in the nation

The university is one of four colleges in Ohio to make the list, which is compiled by University Headquarters, a student resource guide. Wilberforce is listed ahead of such schools as Tulane University and the University of Nevada Las Vegas

“This ranking recognizes the hard work and commitment of our faculty in that program, Edward Hill, Wilberforce’s vice president of academic affairs and strategic Initiatives, said in a press release” Our small, hands on family environment class work gives students the motivation to make this area of study a highly sought curriculum at Wilberforce.”