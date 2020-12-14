Wilberforce ranks among colleges with best healthcare administration programs in the nation

Wilberforce University has the 40th best healthcare administration degree program in the country, according to a national publication.
The university is one of four colleges in Ohio to make the list, which is compiled by University Headquarters, a student resource guide. Wilberforce is listed ahead of such schools as Tulane University and the University of Nevada Las Vegas
“This ranking recognizes the hard work and commitment of our faculty in that program, Edward Hill, Wilberforce’s vice president of academic affairs and strategic Initiatives, said in a press release” Our small, hands on family environment class work gives students the motivation to make this area of study a highly sought curriculum at Wilberforce.”
Students who’ve graduated from Wilberforce’s health services administration program, according to the release, have:
- Demonstrated an understanding of the nation’s health care system
- Learned to apply best practice and business theories to the management of a health care organization
- Developed quantitative analysis and technological skills to synthesize and analyze information.
In addition, students learn how to produce concise business analyses and reports, design and deliver clear, well organized, persuasive oral presentations and demonstrate career readiness skills that will make a smooth transition into the workforce or graduate program.
Mancell Lyttle, who is scheduled to graduate from the program this month, said the university prepared him for a career in healthcare administration.
“When I get that degree, I know it will pay off,” he said. “I’ve gained the knowledge, and my internships have given me the experience. I won’t just get a degree and not know how to use it.”