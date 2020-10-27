With nearly 140 openings, this area manufacturer needs workers

A manufacturer in Eaton and Springfield continues to look for new workers.
Silfex will host another “drive-through” job fair, this time at the University of Dayton Arena starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. If you’re looking for a job, you’re invited.
Since mid-March, the company that makes components for semiconductors has hosted two drive-through job fairs in which participants were given the chance to speak with Silfex staff from a safe distance, learn more about the company and submit an application.
The first event resulted in 150 applicants and follow-up interviews have been in process, Silfex said.
Wednesday’s job fair will last until 2 p.m. at the arena. The event is free and open to the public. The company has 137 openings on its web site at this writing. (Click here.)
Credit: Submitted
The company also had a job fair in late August at the Preble County Fairgrounds, hoping to fill more than 100 positions between its Eaton and Springfield locations.
Silfex was founded in Preble County and builds silicon components for everything from computer processors to cell phones to cars. The firm also grows silicon crystals at its older plant in Eaton and performs similar functions in Springfield.