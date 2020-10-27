With nearly 140 openings, this area manufacturer needs workers

Silfex will host another “drive-through” job fair, this time at the University of Dayton Arena starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. If you’re looking for a job, you’re invited.

Since mid-March, the company that makes components for semiconductors has hosted two drive-through job fairs in which participants were given the chance to speak with Silfex staff from a safe distance, learn more about the company and submit an application.