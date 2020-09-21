Woman accused of stabbing another woman seen leaving boyfriend’s apartment

A Dayton woman is accused of ambushing and stabbing another woman she reportedly saw leaving her boyfriend’s apartment last week.
Iesha Gilmore, 28, of Dayton, is facing two felonious assault charges, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
Just after midnight on Sept. 16, Gilmore was in the 800 block of Clement Avenue when she reportedly saw the other woman leave her boyfriend’s apartment.
“The defendant ambushed the victim by stabbing her in the right arm and right upper chest,” an affidavit read.
In a 911 call, the victim told dispatchers that another woman, later identified as Gilmore, stabbed her and was blocking her car so she couldn’t leave.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
We will continue to update this story as more information is released.