Woman found dead along Preble County road identified

A woman found dead in a ditch on the side of a Preble County road over the weekend has been identified.
Investigators identified the woman as Autumn Lowery, 33, of Wayne County, Indiana, according to Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson.
Deputies responded to the intersection of Cox and Paint roads around 3:30 p.m. Sunday after a passing motorist reported a woman’s body on the side of the road.
“A woman’s body, very dead in the ditch,” the woman told a sheriff’s dispatcher. “She’s laying face down but she is clothed.”
An autopsy was scheduled to take place today. Lowery’s cause and manner of death have not been released at this time.
The sheriff’s office and Preble County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident. We will update this story as more information is available.