Woman suffers minor injury, vehicle hit in Harrison Twp. shooting

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Harrison Twp. that resulted in a woman suffering a minor hand injury Thursday morning.
The incident appears to stem from a physical altercation at Creekside Townhomes, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were called to the area of Palisades Drive and Embassy Place around 10:52 a.m. on a reported shooting.
As they were responding, a woman called and said she was chasing a car on Needmore Road and stopped in a Speedway Gas parking lot at North Main Street and Shoup Mill Road.
Deputies met the woman at the gas station, noting that she had a minor hand injury and that her vehicle had been shot multiple times.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section is continuing to look into the incident.
