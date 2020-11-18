X

One dead after pedestrian trapped under wheel in crash on Liscum Drive

Woman trapped under wheel after vehicle crash on Liscum Drive.

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News | 20 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

A woman was trapped under the wheel of a vehicle after a crash between two vehicles Montgomery County Dispatchers reported. A nurse on the scene reported that she was not breathing. Officials on the scene said at least one person is dead.

Initial reports show the crash, reported in the 500 block of Liscum Drive, was between a white PT Cruiser and a maroon Chevy Malibu and a pedestrian, who was trapped under the wheel of one of the vehicles. Another juvenile male was transported to the hospital, dispatchers said.

Units responded to the scene to direct traffic in the area, dispatchers said. The crash reportedly occurred around 4 p.m., dispatch records show.

We have a crew on the way and are working to learn more about this crash.

