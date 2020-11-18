One dead after pedestrian trapped under wheel in crash on Liscum Drive

Initial reports show the crash, reported in the 500 block of Liscum Drive, was between a white PT Cruiser and a maroon Chevy Malibu and a pedestrian, who was trapped under the wheel of one of the vehicles. Another juvenile male was transported to the hospital, dispatchers said.

Units responded to the scene to direct traffic in the area, dispatchers said. The crash reportedly occurred around 4 p.m., dispatch records show.