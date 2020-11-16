NEW DETAILS: Woman was walking dog when tree branch fell, hit her head in Harrison Twp.

“Our deputies interviewed everybody at the scene and they found that she was out walking her dog around her house when a branch from a tree separated and struck her in the head,” Parin said. “She took the dog out for relief is what I understand.”

The woman’s boyfriend was at a neighbor’s at the time, but was alerted to the incident after the dog got away.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Parin reminded residents to avoid heavily wooded areas and trees during windy and icy weather.

“Anytime we have severe weather be mindful of it,” he said. “Stay indoors.”

Monday morning, a power line was still down on the roadway and trees in the area could be seen without branches. A pile of wood was also on the side of the road.