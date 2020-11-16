NEW DETAILS: Woman was walking dog when tree branch fell, hit her head in Harrison Twp.

A 63-year-old woman who died after a tree branch fell and hit her head in Harrison Twp. on Sunday was walking her dog at the time, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Capt. Dave Parin on Monday called the incident an “unfortunate tragedy" and “act of nature." Sunday, the Miami Valley area saw storms and strong winds moving through the region, knocking down trees and branches, resulting in power outages for thousands.
From about 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Parin said the sheriff’s office received 40 calls in the Harrison Twp. area, with 23 related to the weather.
Deputies responded to the 3800 block of Birch Drive just before 1 p.m. Sunday after the woman’s boyfriend reported the incident. They arrived on scene to power lines and trees down across the roadway nearby and the victim’s boyfriend caring for her.
The woman has not been identified at this time.
“Our deputies interviewed everybody at the scene and they found that she was out walking her dog around her house when a branch from a tree separated and struck her in the head,” Parin said. “She took the dog out for relief is what I understand.”
The woman’s boyfriend was at a neighbor’s at the time, but was alerted to the incident after the dog got away.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Parin reminded residents to avoid heavily wooded areas and trees during windy and icy weather.
“Anytime we have severe weather be mindful of it,” he said. “Stay indoors.”
Monday morning, a power line was still down on the roadway and trees in the area could be seen without branches. A pile of wood was also on the side of the road.