Harrison Twp. woman killed during severe weather as thousands lose power

Trees and power lines fell, as damage was reported across the region. Roads were closed because power lines and tree limbs fell across them in various locations. Some homes also suffered minor damage as siding flew off them and trees and limbs fell on them. Cars were also damaged in such places as Fairborn when trees fell on them.

Dayton Power and Light, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison customers experienced power outages most of the day. Combined, nearly 40,000 customers were without power, with Montgomery County accounting for more than 10,000. Crews were working Sunday evening to restore power.

The severe weather subsided late Sunday, and Monday is expected be clearer, with temperatures in the 50s. However, 10-14 mph winds are expected later in the day.

Thousands in Miami Valley without power after severe weather, high winds Sunday. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to be cold, with highs of 45 and lows around 24 degrees. The skies are expected to be sunny and clear.