Harrison Twp. woman killed during severe weather as thousands lose power

A Large tree branch crushed a car on Dayton Road near Enon Sunday. Due to High winds and severe weather. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah KarrIsmail Turay Jr.

A Harrison Twp. woman died and thousands of customers lost power as rain and severe winds swept through the Miami Valley on Sunday afternoon.

A tree fell on the 63-year-old woman in the 3800 block of Birch Drive, and she suffered serious injuries. The victim was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office. Officials had not released her identity Sunday evening, and it wasn’t clear what the woman was doing at the time the tree fell on her.

The incident occurred around the time the region was under a wind advisory, and it rained on and off the majority of the day. Wind gusts reached 66 mph at the Dayton International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base reported gusts of up to 60 mph, Union City in Darke County reported gusts of up to 57 mph, Clark and Mercer counties reported gusts of up to 56 mph, Warren County reported gusts of up to 53 mph, Butler County reported of gusts up to 52 mph, Shelby County reported winds of up to 39 mph and Champaign County reported winds of up to 37 mph.

Due to Highwinds and severe weather a tree fell crashing a car and hitting at home on Valley View Drive in Fairborn Sunday afternoon. MARSHALL GORBY\ STAFF
Trees and power lines fell, as damage was reported across the region. Roads were closed because power lines and tree limbs fell across them in various locations. Some homes also suffered minor damage as siding flew off them and trees and limbs fell on them. Cars were also damaged in such places as Fairborn when trees fell on them.

Dayton Power and Light, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison customers experienced power outages most of the day. Combined, nearly 40,000 customers were without power, with Montgomery County accounting for more than 10,000. Crews were working Sunday evening to restore power.

The severe weather subsided late Sunday, and Monday is expected be clearer, with temperatures in the 50s. However, 10-14 mph winds are expected later in the day.

Thousands in Miami Valley without power after severe weather, high winds Sunday. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to be cold, with highs of 45 and lows around 24 degrees. The skies are expected to be sunny and clear.

