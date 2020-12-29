Woolpert acquires Springfield data company

“All of this combined knowledge and innovation between DCS and Woolpert will better support our staff and our clients—and that is always our No. 1 priority,” Anderson said in a release. “This merger provides us with greater resources and greater access to leading experts in the geospatial field, while strengthening our business development pipeline and helping us be quicker to market.”

Explore Woolpert maps its future with acquisitions and technology

Woolpert Vice President and Market Director Jon Downey said DCS shares Woolpert’s focus on developing innovative tools, data products and services, and cloud-based solutions to address client needs, while always striving to improve customer success.

“This is going one step beyond creating data,” Downey said. “This makes us a more well-rounded consultant.”

Downey said the merger will help Woolpert and DCS clients in the Miami Valley “help themselves.”

He said DCS products and services like the CAMACloud: MobileAssessor and Sketch Validation will build on the work Woolpert already does.

“We’ll be a one-stop shop when it comes to applications and use of data (clients) need,” Downey said.

Downey said DCS will benefit from access to and support from the many industries Woolpert serves, its extensive research and development resources, and its staff expertise.

Woolpert President and CEO Scott Cattran said DCS, which is located near Woolpert’s headquarters, will be integral to developing additional data solutions for the firms’ clients across the U.S. and internationally.

“The only reason you bring two companies together is if you think you can build something better,” Cattran said in a video announcing the merger.

Woolpert has more than a thousand employees and about 40 offices across three countries. Beavercreek-based Woolpert supports public, private, federal, and U.S. military clients nationally and around the globe.