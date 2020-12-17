Work progresses on Third Street bridge replacement, project still on schedule

Work will continue on the Third Street bridge replacement project throughout the winter as the project continues to stay on schedule.
Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said crews are out of the Great Miami River now, which is where projects typically run into issues.
The girders that are used to support the bridge have been installed with the concrete work underneath the bridge pretty finished, he said.
Crews are now working to set concrete slabs before getting started on detailed concrete work, such as walkways and railings.
The project, which started in November 2019, is scheduled to be finished in October 2021.
The project is also still on budget, Gruner said.
Local, state and federal agencies are funding the project, with the Ohio Department of Transportation covering 95% through the Local Major Bridge Program.
The Third Street bridge, which is also known as the Peace Bridge, was built in 1904. In 1949, it underwent a major rehabilitation, with emergency repairs needed in 2010 and 2011.
The replacement project included a new foundation for the bridge. It is also being widened from four to five lanes with 10-feet-wide sidewalks on the north side and 12-feet-wide paths on the other.