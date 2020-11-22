Work will continue on preserving 1880s Miami County courthouse

Similar work on the second and third floors will be proposed for 2021 and 2022 at a cost of more than $20,000 each year. This work is expected to delay a much more expensive window replacement project possibly by a decade, Johnson said.

The next big project, expected to be done in 2021, is stonework on the Courthouse exterior.

“The (stone) patching is popping off,” Johnson said, noting that work would need to be competitively bid and would probably begin in spring. The work would cost at least $200,000, likely more, he said.

“We have people walking by on the new plaza, and stone is falling off,” he said.

Inside the building, numerous projects were identified including flooring work, plaster and painting, ornate/detailed painting throughout and other similar work with an estimated cost of nearly $1.7 million. Seating in the large third floor courtroom needs replaced with replacement pieces for existing seating no longer available.

Other work included on the facilities capital project plan are upgrading the fire alarm system including new notification devices at more than $500,000; replacing third floor HVAC system, $330,000; replacing electrical equipment, adding surge protection and correcting code deficiencies, $240,000; and upgrading interior LED lighting and controls, $381,000.

Commission President Jack Evans said the county has money in reserves and should put some of it toward these projects to maintain the historic structure.

“It is no different than fixing your house at home,” said Commissioner Ted Mercer.

The commissioners wrapped up the Courthouse Plaza project Nov. 17, approving the final change order for the second phase of the work that included new concrete and brick, a new fountain, new lighting, landscaping and other features. The first phase included demolition of the old plaza and work around the foundation of the Courthouse including filling in several underground tunnels used in early heating and cooling and later as conduits for utilities.

The two-phase plaza project cost $3.6 million and was paid for using county reserves.

