Wright-Patterson spotlight: Crystal Whicker

Crystal Whicker, Defense Department civilian
Local News | 24 minutes ago
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Name: Crystal Whicker, GS-12

Unit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing, Commander’s Action Group

How long have you been at Wright-Patt? Seven years

What is your job? Executive support specialist to the 88th Air Base Wing’s “Top 4” – which includes the commander, vice commander, vice director and command chief master sergeant

What’s your favorite part of the job?

I enjoy working with my team. In jobs like this, something different is thrown our way every day. There’s never a dull moment, but always a great opportunity to learn something new.

