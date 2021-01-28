Wright-Patterson spotlight: Crystal Whicker

Name: Crystal Whicker, GS-12
Unit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing, Commander’s Action Group
How long have you been at Wright-Patt? Seven years
What is your job? Executive support specialist to the 88th Air Base Wing’s “Top 4” – which includes the commander, vice commander, vice director and command chief master sergeant
What’s your favorite part of the job?
I enjoy working with my team. In jobs like this, something different is thrown our way every day. There’s never a dull moment, but always a great opportunity to learn something new.