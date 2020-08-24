Wright State has first day of on-campus classes in COVID era

About 30 percent of WSU’s courses are either face to face or “flexible” -- meant to be delivered in person on some days and online other days. And students always have the option of going fully online if they’re more comfortable that way, Leaman said.

“As I look out my window, I can share that it’s a small percentage of students (physically on campus),” he added. “Campus is pretty quiet right now. The parking lots are pretty empty.”

And that is by design, he added.

Wright State is following CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for higher education. And the CDC’s recommendations at this time are not to do “automatic testings” of all students returning to campus, Leaman said. Students may go to a campus or regional health center if they want a COVID test.

And at the moment, Wright State does not have a threshold or “trigger” that would move all classes wholly online, Leaman also said.

“We don’t have a number. We don’t have a threshold,” he said. Wright State leaders will eye the regional situation and will heed the advice of local and state health officials in the days and weeks ahead, he added.

“We would be able to pivot very quickly to fully remote” if need be, Leaman also said.

Only five percent of classes overall require face-to-face work, and those are mostly clinical, he said.

The hope is that the relative scarcity of students physically on campus will position Wright State well for navigating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic first began to make itself truly felt in the United States in mid- to late-March, most universities quickly moved to online instruction only.

Other universities are trying to adapt. Already, University of Dayton leaders, alarmed by the number of positive COVID tests on campus, have shifted its first week of instruction to online only.

And UD officials have already suggested that the shift to online and remote learning could extend beyond that first week.

“We absolutely are expecting our students and employees to social distance and to wear masks,” Baugess said.

Sydney Hendricks, 21, is a Wright State junior who hasn’t been to campus yet but plans to visit soon.

Online classes have been somewhat tricky so far, she has found. As of last night, class schedules were not yet listed, leaving her wondering when to log on for online study. Class schedules were listed online this morning, however, Hendricks said.

“We’re kind of playing it by ear,” she said.

“The problem for me as an individual is that I’m definitely not an online learner,” the elementary education major added. “It’s very hard for me. I’m a very hands-on and in-person learner, so that makes it 10 times harder to figure out what’s going on.”

Another challenge: At the moment, students can’t meet face-to-face with instructors.

Even before the pandemic, the population of traditional students had been declining.

There has been a 12 percent fall in enrollment from 2017 to 2019, administrators told Wright State trustees in June. About 10,700 students were expected in the fall semester of 2020, on a main Fairborn campus built for about 20,000 students.

A total official enrollment count at Wright State is expected in two weeks. Leaman declined to give a preliminary number immediately, but a spokesman said the university is working to provide a preliminary, unofficial number.