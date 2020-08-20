Breaking News

Montgomery County court suspends jury trials for rest of year

X

This local Kroger property just sold for $6.1 million

A Montgomery County photograph of the Kroger at 1024 S. Smithville Road. CONTRIBUTED
A Montgomery County photograph of the Kroger at 1024 S. Smithville Road. CONTRIBUTED

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Thomas Gnau
Kroger says no plans to close store at this time

The Kroger store real estate at 1024 S. Smithville Road has a new owner after a $6.1 million sale Wednesday.

Local property records show that Y&O Pinewood 1 LLC, a foreign limited liability company, with three other entities, purchased the nearly 50,000-square-foot Pinewood Plaza property for that amount from Gar Pinewood Limited Partnership, which has offices in care of real estate firm CBRE in Dayton.

ExploreDowntown reopening: Dayton Club is slated to reopen Sept. 1

“We have no plans to close the store at this time,” Kroger spokeswoman Erin Rolfes said in response to a question Thursday. She added that Kroger is a tenant on the property, not an owner.

Nearly six acres of land were included in the transaction.

The last time the property changed hands was for $5.15 million in May 2011.

The store was built in 1979, according to records.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.