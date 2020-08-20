This local Kroger property just sold for $6.1 million

Local property records show that Y&O Pinewood 1 LLC, a foreign limited liability company, with three other entities, purchased the nearly 50,000-square-foot Pinewood Plaza property for that amount from Gar Pinewood Limited Partnership, which has offices in care of real estate firm CBRE in Dayton.

“We have no plans to close the store at this time,” Kroger spokeswoman Erin Rolfes said in response to a question Thursday. She added that Kroger is a tenant on the property, not an owner.