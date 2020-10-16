WSU raises record amount for scholarship, emergency need fund

Jones and her team were creative this year, offering new challenges and matches to encourage donors to support a variety of colleges, emergency funds, scholarships and initiatives, the institution said. Alumni contributions ― regardless of their designation ― were counted toward the college they graduated from as part of the College Alumni College. The Raj Soin College of Business had the highest level of participation from alumni, earning an additional $1,500 in bonus funds, university officials said.

They also offered incentives for college emergency funds, as the College of Liberal Arts Emergency Fund had the most donor participation. The college received an additional $1,500 in bonus funds to support students needing assistance with food, housing, lost wages, mental health and various financial constraints, according to the release.

Explore Universities open fall classes to new realities

In all, the College of Liberal Arts Emergency received $6,100 in contributions. The funds will help up to 15 students who need financial support, said Nick Warrington, COLA’s director of events and community engagement.

“Most recently, students have found themselves unemployed due to COVID-19, which has impacted their ability to pay their bills, purchase food and update their technology to take classes online this semester,” he said.