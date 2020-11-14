Xenia Chamber of Commerce changes decision to lease space from city

Merriman said the city will continue to look for alternative users for the space to help with security issues in the vacant building.

Merriman said the city would like to see if some type of retail could occupy the space, like a vendor providing perhaps ice cream or coffee service, or other minor food service catering to the bike trail users and visitors to the park.

The city approached the chamber earlier this year and asked if they would like to occupy the space in Xenia Station.

“It would have been a win-win for both parties,” Liming said. “It would have been a good fit.”

Liming said the chamber owns the building it currently occupies. There is also a conference center in the building that members can access at any time. If the chamber moved to Xenia Station, there would have been some work to do to have a similar set-up, he said.

Liming said the chamber might revisit the possibility of moving from their building and leasing space in Xenia Station in the future.

The pandemic has made things tough for Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce members, Liming said. And fundraising has been more difficult with the restrictions the pandemic has placed on social gatherings.

“It’s affected everybody. Things have changed and will continue to change,” he said. “The businesses that are struggling are the ones that haven’t been able to adapt. From what I’m hearing from our members is that they have mostly adapted.”