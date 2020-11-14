Xenia Chamber of Commerce changes decision to lease space from city

The Xenia Chamber of Commerce has changed its decision and will not lease the top floor of Xenia Station from the city.
Xenia City Council approved a 15-year lease with the chamber for the space in August, but leaders with the business organization decided against the lease due to current economic circumstances brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s just not a good time,” said Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Alan Liming. “Our board spent a long time thinking it over, but with COVID it is not the right time.”
Xenia Station, the former train station in town, is now a bike hub. Three bike paths meet there. There is a splash pad and a public restroom. The building on South Miami Avenue near Detroit Street is empty. The city wanted the chamber to rent the space and keep an eye on the property, Liming said.
A lot of damage occurs during daytime hours, and we feel that having a daily professional presence would deter vandalism, said Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman.
Merriman said the city will continue to look for alternative users for the space to help with security issues in the vacant building.
Merriman said the city would like to see if some type of retail could occupy the space, like a vendor providing perhaps ice cream or coffee service, or other minor food service catering to the bike trail users and visitors to the park.
The city approached the chamber earlier this year and asked if they would like to occupy the space in Xenia Station.
“It would have been a win-win for both parties,” Liming said. “It would have been a good fit.”
Liming said the chamber owns the building it currently occupies. There is also a conference center in the building that members can access at any time. If the chamber moved to Xenia Station, there would have been some work to do to have a similar set-up, he said.
Liming said the chamber might revisit the possibility of moving from their building and leasing space in Xenia Station in the future.
The pandemic has made things tough for Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce members, Liming said. And fundraising has been more difficult with the restrictions the pandemic has placed on social gatherings.
“It’s affected everybody. Things have changed and will continue to change,” he said. “The businesses that are struggling are the ones that haven’t been able to adapt. From what I’m hearing from our members is that they have mostly adapted.”