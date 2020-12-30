Xenia city council fills seat after councilman’s death

Will Urschel was appointed by council on Tuesday to fill the spot left vacant by the death of Edgar Wallace, the council’s vice president.

Wallace, 76, died Dec. 2. Wallace first took office in 2016 and had recently been reelected to a second term. Urschel will serve until Dec. 31, 2021. The remaining two years of Wallace’s term will be filled by someone elected by voters in Xenia.