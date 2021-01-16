Xenia HVAC company acquires Southtown Heating and Cooling, expands services

The owners of Southtown, Joe and Terri Trame, said they were looking to retire.

“We took great time in partnering in the sale of our company to a wonderful husband and wife team. They have the same work ethics and commitment that we felt we have had,” Terri Trame said.

Southtown has been providing HVAC, plumbing and electric service to the region for over 30 years.

“Terri and Joe have done a great job in building a company that maintains a long list of loyal clients and employees. Southtown has a very talented team. Our companies shared a lot of the same values. It only made since to pursue this opportunity,” said Chris Seiter.

The two companies are now sharing customers. Seiter Services employees will soon be trained on plumbing and electric services, a spokeswoman for the company said.