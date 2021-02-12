Xenia man sentenced to more than 20 years for rape, sexual battery

A Xenia man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on charges of rape and sexual battery.
Shawn Schirmer, 32, pled guilty on Feb. 12 to two charges of rape and two charges of sexual battery. Schirmer befriended a child and after grooming this child they engaged in sexual conduct, the Greene County Prosecutor’s office said in a media release.
Schirmer also gave marijuana to this child in exchange for sex acts. This continued for months until the child’s parents became suspicious of their relationship and contacted the Xenia police.
The alleged sexual contact happened between April 1 and Oct. 29, records show. Schirmer was arrested on Oct. 30.
Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said this prosecution is the result of police work by Detective Doug Sparks of the Xenia police department and dedication by the prosecuting attorney Michele Henne. Victim Advocate Amanda Opicka also played a critical role, Hayes said.
“Due to their efforts, a dangerous sex offender is off the streets and behind bars,” Hayes said in a statement.
Schirmer was previously convicted of two counts of public indecency in Highland County. When he is released from prison, he will have to register as a Tier III sex offender, which requires community notification and in-person verification every 90 days for the rest of his life.