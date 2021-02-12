Xenia man sentenced to more than 20 years for rape, sexual battery

Shawn Schirmer, 32, pled guilty on Feb. 12 to two charges of rape and two charges of sexual battery. Schirmer befriended a child and after grooming this child they engaged in sexual conduct, the Greene County Prosecutor’s office said in a media release.

Schirmer also gave marijuana to this child in exchange for sex acts. This continued for months until the child’s parents became suspicious of their relationship and contacted the Xenia police.