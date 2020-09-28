Xenia plans to annex office building into city from township

The owner of a large Xenia Twp. office building will connect to the city of Xenia’s water for free in exchange for the office building to be annexed into the city.
Xenia City Council approved the connection, saying letting the building at 855 Lower Bellbrook Road connect to city water will give the city significant income tax revenue if annexed and marketed with public water service. The building is the former location of a call center operated by Nationwide Biweekly Administration.
City Manager Brent Merriman said the short-term loss in the fee for tapping into the city’s water is outweighed by the potential for the city’s tax base to expand.
“This is a significant economic development opportunity,” Merriman said.
The city will connect the property to water as soon as possible, Merriman said. The property owner is responsible for all installation and construction to get the water line connected to the building.
The property owner will also begin the petition for annexation shortly.
Mt. Holly Farms Inc. bought the property in late July. Mt. Holly Farms also owns the Xenia Business Center at 2380 Bellbrook Ave. and the Xenia Self Storage complex at 1855 Bellbrook Ave.
The office building on Lower Bellbrook Road is fully furnished and can fit up to 200 workers. The property is about 13.5 acres with an approximately 25,000-square-foot building built in 2004. The building also includes a loading dock and abundant parking, city documents said.