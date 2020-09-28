Xenia plans to annex office building into city from township

Xenia City Council approved the connection, saying letting the building at 855 Lower Bellbrook Road connect to city water will give the city significant income tax revenue if annexed and marketed with public water service. The building is the former location of a call center operated by Nationwide Biweekly Administration.

City Manager Brent Merriman said the short-term loss in the fee for tapping into the city’s water is outweighed by the potential for the city’s tax base to expand.