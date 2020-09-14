Xenia church buys park from city, hopes to improve it for community

“Any time we can put city-owned property in private hands is a win-win,” Council President Wesley Smith said.

Stapleton said Home Church sits on about nine acres of land and is separated from the park by a creek. The church’s goal is to get donations to replace playground equipment and spruce up the church.

Eventually, Stapleton would like to build a bridge over the creek, connecting the two properties. Also in the future, Stapleton said the church would like to build a walking path around the church and into a wooded area on the property.

Stapleton believes most of the donations will come from the church’s congregation, but is open to donations from other sources for help improving the park.

“This will be beneficial for the city and us,” Stapleton said. “This park will provide a place for people to come and gather.”

Home Church has a congregation of about 90 people. Stapleton said buying the park fits in with the church’s plan to launch a new church next year with a focus on community outreach and greater community involvement.