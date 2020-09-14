Xenia church buys park from city, hopes to improve it for community

A church on Home Road bought a park from the city of Xenia, hoping to increase its community engagement with the purchase.
Home Church, which plans to launch a new church in September 2021, bought the half-acre park at 450 Home Road for $1,000.
Pastor Chaz Stapleton, who has been lead pastor at the church since last April, said he expects to start renovating the property in the spring, beginning with removing outdated park equipment.
“We plan to leave the park open to the community,” Stapleton said. “We want to make this an area for families to come together and be active.”
Xenia City Council approved the purchase at last week’s meeting, saying it was good to see the church investing in the city.
“Any time we can put city-owned property in private hands is a win-win,” Council President Wesley Smith said.
Stapleton said Home Church sits on about nine acres of land and is separated from the park by a creek. The church’s goal is to get donations to replace playground equipment and spruce up the church.
Eventually, Stapleton would like to build a bridge over the creek, connecting the two properties. Also in the future, Stapleton said the church would like to build a walking path around the church and into a wooded area on the property.
Stapleton believes most of the donations will come from the church’s congregation, but is open to donations from other sources for help improving the park.
“This will be beneficial for the city and us,” Stapleton said. “This park will provide a place for people to come and gather.”
Home Church has a congregation of about 90 people. Stapleton said buying the park fits in with the church’s plan to launch a new church next year with a focus on community outreach and greater community involvement.