Newsletter: Centerville bakery closes, new restaurants open 🍽️

The holiday season is coming up quick with Thanksgiving in just about two weeks.

My family is doing something a little different this year. A few weeks ago, each one of us took turns writing down what entrée, side dish or dessert we wanted to have. Whatever we wrote on the note cards is what my mom is making for Thanksgiving dinner. She made sure there were no duplicates or similar dishes, but said if we all wrote desserts, then that’s what we’re having! I would share what I wrote, but my husband, dad and grandpa are consistent newsletter readers and dinner is supposed to be a surprise.

If you’re not a fan of cooking Thanksgiving dinner, there are several caterers and restaurants throughout the Dayton region offering carryout out options. Click the link below for more information.

>>>READ MORE: Where to find carryout Thanksgiving meals across Dayton region

How to enter Dayton Daily News holiday cookie contest

Speaking of the holiday season, I am in charge of the Dayton Daily News holiday cookie contest and I need your help!

The Dayton Daily News has held a holiday cookie contest since 1990, and bakers from across the region have submitted thousands of recipes over those three decades. After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re bringing the contest back with a new twist. Our staff will make the cookies instead of having contestants bring a dozen cookies to our office due to post-COVID and security precautions.

We’re looking for those in the Dayton area to submit their best, easy-to-follow holiday cookie recipe by Nov. 17.

All you have to do is email the recipe with exact measurements and instructions to me at natalie.jones@coxinc.com. Please include your first and last name, the city you reside in and a brief description about how you came across the cookie recipe and what makes it special to you. Also include your phone number and email in case our team has additional questions. If you are a winner, that’s how you will be notified.

And yes, there will be prizes! The first-place winner receives a $100 Kroger gift card. The second-place winner receives a $75 Kroger gift card and the third-place winner receives a $50 Kroger gift card.

El Toro Express opens near Dayton Mall

If you’ve been reading this newsletter from the beginning, you already know I LOVE Mexican food and it just became a lot more convenient.

El Toro Express is now open at 21 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg near the Dayton Mall.

Customers can build their own tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos or burrito bowls by picking their own protein and toppings. Proteins include chicken, steak, carnitas, al pastor pork, birria or fajita veggies. Toppings include pico de gallo, corn salsa, tomatillo salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream.

A few items that stand out on the menu include the Mexican loaded potato featuring a large potato filled with protein, toppings and cheese, and the fajita combo featuring a bed of veggies with protein that’s served with salad, rice, beans and tortillas. Customers can also order chips and dip or dessert.

The concept is built off of the idea of to-go cocktails, which was launched during the coronavirus pandemic. The new restaurant offers to go frozen margaritas with flavors such as lime, strawberry, blue raspberry and mango and a lime margarita on the rocks.

New restaurant with cocktails, wine, small plates opens in Centerville

Uptown Centerville’s newest restaurant, Meridien, is now open at 28 West Franklin St. in the former spot of Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill.

Meridien will feature cocktails, wine and small plates inspired by different experiences and cuisines from all around the world.

Chef Adrian Madrigal, who is originally from Costa Rica and studied at Le Cordon Bleu in France, has created a menu that pairs well with their wine offerings. From a Margherita Flatbread to Pistachio Crusted Sea Scallops, Herbed Ricotta Shells, and sweet-potato based Hummus, the tapas style restaurant has a lot to offer.

I enjoyed the Artisan Flatbread featuring a thin and crispy crust with herbs, ricotta, white sauce, Brussel sprouts and bacon. The flatbread was finished with a balsamic vinegar that complimented the other ingredients.

Another unique menu item is the French Fly Flight that pairs well with the Champagne Flight. Madrigal plans to change the menu every month to two months.

Ann Heller’s favorite recipes: Apple Walnut Torte

Ann Heller’s career at the Dayton Daily News writing about food and restaurants spanned three decades. She also published two cookbooks including “The Best of It’s Simple!’’

“I grew up in a family where the gathering of black walnuts and hickory nuts was a ritual of fall. We always went to fields near Fort Ancient about the time the leaves began to turn,” Heller wrote. “Because my interest in the kitchen started with cookie baking, I developed a taste for flavorful black walnuts in desserts.”

Ingredients:

1 egg, beaten lightly

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup sliced apples

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup flour

pinch of salt

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 cup chopped black walnuts

Directions: Combine the beaten egg with the sugar and apples. Stir in the remaining ingredients and pour into a 9-inch greased pie tin.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Serve warm or cold, with whipped cream or ice cream.

Quick Bites:

🍰 Centerville bakery closes in Cross Pointe Shopping Center: RachelBakes & Co has permanently closed as the owner plans to focus on her mental health and putting herself first. Click here for more information.

🌮 Taco John’s delays opening in Kettering: The restaurant plans to open at 4045 Wilmington Pike in mid-December.

🥪 Super Subby’s to reopen in Moraine: The restaurant is reopening on Thursday at 5558 N. Springboro Pike after being closed for two months.

Tell Us:

