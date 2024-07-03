Newsletter: Crab Rangoon Eating Contest, new brewpub opens tonight in region🍴🍺

Brewery Owner John Loose launched the contest last year as a fun way to share their passion for one of their most beloved menu items. Crab rangoon has been a signature item on the brewery’s menu since they opened in 2020. They’re handmade, flash fried and served with a zesty sweet chili sauce.

New brewpub with indoor playground opens tonight in Miamisburg

Speaking of breweries... after nearly four years of hard work and determination, Entropy Brewing Co. is opening tonight at 4 p.m. in Miamisburg.

Springboro natives Brianna and Jordan Joo found themselves in desperate need of a date night after a miscarriage in 2018. They wanted to go to a brewery to talk, but didn’t have a babysitter for their daughter. They had joked that someone needed to open a brewery in the Dayton area with an indoor playground, but over the next couple of months they realized they should be the ones to do it.

Here are five things to know about Entropy:

Jordan’s dad, Eric, had bought the former Suttman Men’s and Boy’s Wear building with the idea to build eight apartments in the upstairs space. He started construction in July 2020 and by October, Brianna and Jordan decided the first level would be the perfect spot for the brewery.

The brewery features a total of 16 taps including beer, cold brew coffee, a margarita mix and eventually root beer. Jordan is planning to have about four staples and the rest of the taps will be rotating.

The indoor playground is located on the main level featuring a slide, small rock wall, fire pole, climbing rope and a hidden set of monkey bars.

The brewery has elevated bar food with a southwest twist. I recommend trying the Hot Mac Tacos, guacamole and corn dip.

The downstairs portion of the brewery is a speakeasy for those 21 and over. They plan to feature live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

PHOTOS: Sneak peek inside Entropy Brewing Co.

Owner of Thai Table sells restaurant, plans new start in Centerville

Sue Whitted, the owner of Thai Table, has sold the Washington Twp. restaurant with plans to start a new chapter a few miles down the road at Cornerstone of Centerville.

Whitted said she really liked the former space of CoreLife Eatery and when she saw it was still available, she decided it was time to expand and open a new concept called Thai Village.

She’s still in the process of creating a menu, but customers can expect Thai, sushi and American-Thai fusion with meats like steak and lobster used in Thai food. The restaurant will have a full bar. It’s also located in a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

Whitted hopes to open the new restaurant at the end of August.

Whit’s Frozen Custard partners with Bill’s Donut Shop for new flavor

Whit’s Frozen Custard in Centerville has launched a new flavor featuring Bill’s Donut Shop’s sour cream donuts.

“Donut Dream” is made with the shop’s vanilla custard that’s drizzled with caramel and mixed with donut chunks.

The Bill’s donut-inspired custard joins another flavor with ties to the Miami Valley.

In February they launched Kiefaber Krunch, a churro-inspired custard flavor consisting of cinnamon custard, caramel drizzle, cinnamon sugar and crushed graham crackers. For every Kiefaber Krunch pint sold, $3 goes to Dayton 6th, the name, image and likeness (NIL) organization for UD Basketball.

Owner Jeff Neace hopes to have four to five flavors with local ties stocked at all times. The next local flavor will be a collaboration with Boston Stoker.

Quick Bites

🍴 Thai 9 expands hours: The Oregon District restaurant will now be open for lunch on Saturdays and Sundays starting July 6. To celebrate, those who purchase two entrees from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday will receive a free order of crab rangoon.

🍷 Dayton brewery launches wine, mead and cider program: Branch & Bone Artisan Ales in Dayton’s Historic South Park neighborhood is now offering its newest creations under the brand “Branch & Bone Cellars.”

🍫 Esther Price releases new candy: The 98-year-old premium chocolate and candy brand is offering Fruit Meltaways on its website for $1 each.

🧇 Waffle House in Xenia plans to open July 30: The restaurant will initially open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. After a month or two, they will launch their third shift crew and be open 24 hours.

🍑 Nashville’s Peach Truck is back: Here’s where you can find fresh peaches this summer

Best of Dayton

There are just a few more days to vote in our Best of Dayton contest. Voting is open through Friday, and you can vote once per day per subcategory.

Here’s a look at some of our closest races in the food, dining and drinking category:

Best Coffee Shop

Best Family Restaurant

Best Nachos

Best Place for Craft Beer

Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner

Winners will be announced Aug. 9.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year's contest!

Dish of the Week: Pasta from Trattoria Roma

Over the weekend I found myself in Columbus at a “Don’t Tell Comedy” show. Basically, you buy tickets without knowing the exact location of the show and the morning of the show, you’ll receive the address. The show I went to was at a photography studio and overall it was really good.

Before the show, we went to Trattoria Roma in Grandview. I really appreciated this restaurant. They not only had gluten-free pasta, but all of their sauces were gluten-free and they even had gluten-free bread. I chose to create my own pasta with the penne, high bank vodka sauce and vegetables. The pasta was delicious, but I think the real star of the show was the crispy vegetable appetizer. This was lightly breaded artichoke hearts, brussels sprouts, cauliflower and broccoli served with spicy garlic and Italian teriyaki sauces.

I don’t explore Columbus very often. If I’m not in the Dayton area, I’m usually in Cincinnati. What other places should I check out in Columbus? Email me here.

I also checked and there’s a “Don’t Tell Comedy” show coming to Miamisburg on Saturday, Aug. 17.

