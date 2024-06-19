Newsletter: Hairless Hare Brewery has front row seat to Dayton Air Show, new Japanese-Spanish fusion restaurant opening soon🍴

The small-batch brewery is known for having a wide variety of beers from Lagers and Sours to Hazy IPAs and Porters — there’s something for everyone. The brewery recently re-released its popular Rainbow Sherbet Sour.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

In addition to 13 beer taps, the Hairless Hare Brewery has eight hard cider taps with flavors such as Blue Raspberry, Blueberry, Tropical Sunrise and Strawberry. They also have a Pomegranate Hard Lemonade and four flavors of alcoholic slushies including Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri, Piña Colada and Berry Blue Blast.

If you’re looking for food, the brewery is known for its smoked chicken wings and pizza. Wing sauces include Chocolate Habanero, Thai Sweet & Spicy, Spicy Honey Garlic, Buffalo and BBQ. Their homemade ranch is a huge hit.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The owners described their pizza as craft pizza with most ingredients made in house and all veggies hand-cut. Popular pizzas include:

Brewhouse Rancher (House cold war ranch topped with a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese, seasoned chicken breast, bacon and jalapenos. The pizza is finished with house buttermilk ranch and parsley.

Carne Pie (House red sauce topped with a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, cupped pepperoni, smoked Italian sausage and ground sausage. The pizza is then finished with fresh basil and bourbon hot honey)

The brewery will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m. each day.

Are you planning to go to the air show? Here’s what you need to know:

YOUR GUIDE: Dayton Air Show has more things to do and see this year

READ MORE: Celebrating a half-century of the Dayton Air Show takes hard work, relationships

PHOTOS: Dayton Daily News photographer flies with Titan Aerobatic Team

***

New Japanese-Spanish fusion restaurant opening soon in Miamisburg

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

SushiNero, a new Japanese-Spanish fusion restaurant with sushi and small plates, is opening soon in Miamisburg.

Owner Lauren Stites said the restaurant will be located at 20 S. First St. in the former space of Watermark. She is leasing that space in addition to the former home of Backwater Voodoo at 103 S. Second St.

The restaurant, expected to open in July, will start off heavy with sushi and will have a variety of rolls including California rolls and spicy tuna rolls. An example of a Spanish tapa that will be on the menu is carpaccio, thinly sliced raw fish served in a vinaigrette with microgreens.

SushiNero has been approved for its D-1 and D-3 liquor permits, so the restaurant will start off with liquor and beer. Customers can expect a lot of tequila-focused cocktails and fun infusions like cinnamon sticks infused in sake that can then be made into a sangria.

She does have future plans for the Second Street space. Stites said her dream is to make it into an omakase experience with a beverage program that’s sake-focused.

Joui Wine hosts 5-course Persian dinner with wine pairing

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Joui Wine in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District will be transformed into a traditional meykhaneh tonight when it features five courses of Persian food paired with four wines.

Owner Lauren Gay met longtime friends Armin Rahmanian and Naysan McIlhargey when she attended a Persian feast they prepared at MAZU in Yellow Springs to celebrate the Persian New Year.

“They’re not chefs by trade,” Gay said. “This is just something they’re passionate about and want to share with other people.”

Rahmanian and McIlhargey, who are both 48, have been friends since the sixth grade. Rahmanian said his family moved to Yellow Springs in 1986 and he became quick friends with McIlhargey because they both are of Persian descent.

As they grew up, went to college, started careers and families, they’ve stayed close friends. Cooking has always been an activity that they’ve enjoyed doing together.

For the event at Joui Wine, Rahmanian and McIlhargey have took the “best of” Iranian food to create a family-style feast. They will showcase about 15 dishes coming from different regions in Iran.

CLICK HERE to read more about what you can expect at tonight’s dinner.

Fast-food restaurants add inflation-fighting value meals to menus

The fast-food industry is seeing more customers purchasing lower-priced, limited-time offered items, according to Kareem Nassar, CEO and co-owner of American QSR based in Houston, Texas.

He said this has been going on for the last four to five months due to inflation and customers having less expendable income.

In response, fast-food chains across the country are introducing short-term value options.

Here are three fast-food chains offering new value options:

Burger King has launched a $5 Your Way Meal where customers can choose between a Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr. or Bacon Cheeseburger with Four Piece Chicken Nuggets, Value Fries and Value Soft Drink.

McDonald’s is launching a $5 value meal on June 25 featuring four items — a McChicken or McDouble, Four Piece Chicken Nuggets, Fries and a Drink, according to CNBC.

Wendy’s has launched a $3 English Muffin deal. Customers will receive a small Seasoned Potatoes with choice of either a Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin or a Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin.

Quick Bites

🍻 More than 20 breweries will be at Local Craft Beer Show: The event is 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Dorothy Lane Market’s Springboro location. For more information, CLICK HERE.

🥞 Legacy Pancake House to reopen in West Carrollton: The restaurant is opening tomorrow in the former spot of Holly’s Home Cooking at 489 E. Dixie Drive.

🍴 Mz. Jade’s Soul Food to open next week inside food hall: The restaurant will debut at W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton on Monday.

🍑 Nashville’s Peach Truck is back: Here’s where you can find fresh peaches this summer

Best of Dayton

Best of Dayton voting kicked off on Monday and will run until July 5. The community can vote once per day per subcategory throughout the next two weeks.

After the first day of voting, the subcategory of Best Donut Shop had the most votes. Other popular contests include:

Best Breakfast

Best Bakery

Best Desserts

Best BBQ

Best Brewery/Distillery

Winners will be announced Aug. 9. CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest!

Dish of the Week: Street Corn Pizza from Pies & Pints

This photo does not do this pizza justice! The Street Corn Pizza from Pies & Pints at The Greene in Beavercreek is within my top two favorite specialty pizzas (the Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Pizza from RFFG Marketplace is still my number one).

The pizza had tajín, seasoned corn, jalapeños, parmesan, lime, cilantro and scallions with chipotle crema drizzled on top. It was the perfect balance of spice for someone that likes their food with a little kick.

Pies & Pints won Best Wings at the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest in Kettering last year, so of course we had the Char-Grilled Hot Wings served with a creamy gorgonzola sauce. If you’ve never had these wings, you don’t even need sauce to eat them. They’re flavored with sriracha, lime, garlic, cilantro and other spices.

Tell Us

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open up, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages.