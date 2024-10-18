Newsletter: How Sinclair turned UAS instruction into a growing business

The Air Force and other services have noticed. Doug Bush, the Army’s assistant secretary for acquisition and logistics, recently told the Defense News web site that the Army wants drones. Lots of them.

“We need them potentially at very large scale and very quickly,” Bush said. “They’re somewhere between a munition and the way we think about a large platform.”

Closer to home, Sinclair Community College has turned its instruction in the field of drones into a growing consulting business.

Sinclair turns drones into bachelor’s degrees and a multimillion-dollar business

Taking flight: In training and consulting work, Sinclair has found its UAS (unmanned aerial systems) niche, moving from the realm of drones that a child can carry to advanced air mobility aircraft that can carry adults, said Steven Johnson, Sinclair’s president.

Asked how much Sinclair has seen in revenue, contracts and grants from its work with drones, Johnson said: “More than our expenses.”

Growth: From fiscal years 2021 to 2025, Sinclair expects to see a total of $4.8 million in revenue from its unmanned aerial systems business, according to figures the college provided this news outlet. Over that time, Sinclair will have worked with more than 200 public and private clients.

What they’re saying: “It’s an amazing story, what they have done,” said retired Air Force Col. Stephen Luxion, executive director of ASSURE (the Alliance for System Safety of UAS through Research Excellence).

Major changes coming to I-75 construction work south of downtown Dayton

Is every season orange barrel season?

Actually, no. The barrels (or other obstacles) are always removed — just in time for the next project.

Heads up: Drivers on I-75 south of downtown Dayton will see major changes this week and next as the separated “contraflow” lane between U.S. 35 and Ohio 725 will be removed and traffic will return mostly to a normal three lanes in each direction, with some work continuing.

The change is expected for the southbound lanes this week, and the northbound lanes next week.

Next year: The project’s final phase awaits.

WOMEN IN BUSINESS: At Glasshouse Realty Group, majority of offices managed by females

Glasshouse Realty Group is a full-service real estate brokerage firm headquartered in Dayton. With 11 Ohio locations, 10 of those offices are managed by women.

A ‘brand’ and a ‘family:’ “Glasshouse is the complete package,” said Brandi Lawson, who manages the firm’s Piqua office.“I have the freedom to run my office, support from three amazing brokers whenever I need it, tools to help me grow a successful real estate business and a team that both challenges and inspires me.”

After 75 years, Ohlmann Group still changing with times

If anyone can talk about how marketing has changed — and how it hasn’t — over the decades, it’s the folks at Dayton’s Ohlmann Group.

What’s changed: The Ohlmann Group and its 28 employees have settled on the 10th floor of the 130 building, 130 W. Second St. The move from the firm’s former North Main Street offices was the company’s first since 1967.

And what hasn’t: With the move, the firm has launched a client-oriented podcast and You Tube channel. But Linda Ohlmann Kahn, the firm’s chief executive who co-owns the business with her sister Lori, notes what has not changed.

“It’s about stories people can relate to,” she said.

AFRL pursues manufacturing solutions with digital tools

The Air Force Research Lab is willing to try nearly any avenue, any tool, to solve problems for airmen.

Where the magic happens: AFRL’s Collaborative Automation for Manufacturing Systems (“CAMS”) lab on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Area B is where a small cadre of engineers and researchers pursue digital solutions to manufacturing problems.

University expertise? Check. Virtual and augmented reality headsets? Check. Robotic canines? Oh yeah. Check.

