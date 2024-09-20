Newsletter: How the Air Force pursues the new while sustaining the old

But it’s also important, developing the Air Force’s warfighting capability and equipping the men and the women of the service.

All the while, AFMC is executing a demanding balancing act. Keep aging planes flying — the B-52 has flown since 1952, for example — while developing the planes of the future, which might not even be crewed.

All of that begins in our backyard.

AFMC’s balancing act: Modernizing while keeping the legacy fleet flying

The challenge: Modernize the Air Force while maintaining an aging legacy fleet. And do it in an era of declining or tightening defense budgets.

The mandate: “Our PEOs (program executive officers) within AFMC are life cycle managers. So they don’t get to make a choice between: Do I sustain or do I make a modification? They actually have to do both,” AFMC commander Gen. Duke Z. Richardson said.

Springboro plans recreational marijuana business ban

What happened: Springboro plans to permanently ban recreational marijuana businesses and has extended a temporary moratorium until that time.

What’s ahead: The city is finalizing a prohibition on zoning, occupancy or other allowances for adult-use cannabis businesses — much as it did with medical marijuana businesses several years ago, city Law Director Gerald McDonald said.

Investor takes stake in AES Ohio with $546M investment

Credit: JIM NOELKER

What happened: Canadian global investment group CDPQ will take a stake in Dayton-area electric utility AES Ohio with a $546 million investment, with the closing expected early in 2025, AES said Tuesday.

The proposal gives CDPQ a 30% indirect equity interest in AES Ohio, the company said.

Impact: The utility expects no impact on customer electric rates or Dayton-area (or service-area) employment, AES Ohio spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel told the Dayton Daily News.

“This is a plus for our company in terms of growth plans, and that benefits customers,” Kabel told me.

Dayton Phoenix Group to create 115 jobs, invest $4.5M into Dayton facility

Transportation products manufacturer Dayton Phoenix Group is rising from the ashes, again.

Survivor: Dayton Phoenix, along with a host of other North Dayton businesses, was slammed in the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

The manufacturer moved its work to a former Delphi plant in Vandalia — no small task, that — rebuilt, survived a global pandemic and has been thriving ever since.

3 new businesses set to open at Dayton Mall this fall

From the Department of Stories-Our-Online-Readers-Really-Enjoyed: A trio of new businesses are set to open at Dayton Mall in coming months.

New energy: Dayton Mall features more than 90 tenants in its 1.4 million square feet of leasable space. Businesses that opened inline spaces recently include: Jumpstar Bungee Trampoline, Toy Nation, and Talk N’ Fix, among others.

Quick hits

Bengals makeover?: Of the stadium, not the team.

Saturday’s Air Force Marathon: Will affect traffic bigtime. Here’s what to know.

Four Dayton-area companies: Named to a $12B defense IT contract.

It’s PDAC time again: Here’s why those four letters matter.

Donuts: Need I say more? No, I need not.