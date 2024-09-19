Dayton-area companies named to $11.9B IT services contract

DayCom LLC, CompTech Computer Technologies Inc., both of Dayton, and Ardent Technologies Inc., of Centerville; as well as Sawdey Solution Services Inc., of Beavercreek, were named to the big contract.

Other companies with a Dayton-area presense, such as Booz Allen Hamilton and General Dynamics, among others, were also named.

The contract has a five-year base term with an option period of five years, the Department of Defense said. Work will be nationwide and outside the United States.

The Defense Logistics Agency issued a solicitation for the contract in April 2023, looking for companies to support applications, software, hardware, infrastructure and research projects across the agency.

Also this week, the University of Dayton was awarded a nearly $100 million contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The University of Dayton Research Institute was awarded a $99.6 million contract for “sustainment and combat readiness capabilities,” the DOD said.

Work will be performed in Dayton, and is expected to be completed by March 12, 2026.

Finally, JJR Solutions, of Dayton, was awarded a $42.4 million U.S. Navy contract recently for support services at four naval shipyards. The contract will include a one-year base period with a two one-year option periods, which if exercised, will bring the contract’s total estimated value to more than $98 million, the Pentagon said.

In March, LMI acquired JJR.