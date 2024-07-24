Newsletter: Summer Restaurant Week & changes happening at the Dayton Arcade🍴

Appetizer

Crispy Brussel Sprouts with blue cheese aioli

Chimichurri Fries with garlic aioli

Shishito Peppers with miso vinaigrette

Entree

House Burger with choice of American or blue cheese and topped with house pickles, shredded lettuce and garlic mayo.

Beet Veggie Burger topped with dill yogurt, zucchini relish, pickled red onion and pea shoots.

Chicken Karaage Bowl: Jasmine rice, marinated chicken, ginger glaze, cucumber, jalapeño slaw and cilantro

Falafel Plate: Preserved lemon hummus, house Falafel mix, dill yogurt, sesame seed, pomegranate seed, harissa carrots and cucumber

Dessert

Zucchini Brownie with cream cheese frosting and sprinkles

Lemon Thyme Cookie with peach buttercream

Other restaurants participating this year include Amber Rose, Archer’s Tavern, Chop House, Corner Kitchen, Jay’s Seafood, Moeller Brew Barn, The Melting Pot and Treasure Island Supper Club.

A dollar from each meal sold will be donated to Adopt a Pit dog rescue. READ MORE

***

Table 33 to move to former Est! Est!! Est!!! space at Dayton Arcade

Italian restaurant Est! Est!! Est!!! has closed its doors at the Dayton Arcade, and Table 33 has announced it will move into the space.

Located at 45 W. Fourth St. in the Arcade’s Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, Est! Est!! Est!!! closed July 20.

Yesterday, the Dayton Arcade said Table 33 will open in the fall. It will retain its menu with breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner options.

The restaurant’s interior will undergo a transformation. Table 33 was originally planning to open in the Arcade’s Kuhns Building at the corner of Fourth and Main Streets, but was able to shift its restaurant development to the newly available restaurant space, the Arcade said.

Table 33 was previously located on West Second Street where it recently closed to prepare for the move.

New restaurant opens in Old North Dayton

A new restaurant serving pizza, subs and more has opened in the former spot of Paisano’s Pizza Pub in Old North Dayton.

Christine Fowler, who owns 201 Tavern with her husband, Shante, said she has always wanted to own her own restaurant/bar.

Fowler had been working at the post office for about 12 years when the opportunity to open a restaurant came about. She said she is friends with the Condi family, who previously owned and operated Paisano’s Pizza Pub for more than 50 years. The restaurant had closed in September 2023.

The restaurant, located at 201 Brandt St., has been completely remodeled from the bar top that once contained boxing trading cards to the ceiling that was covered in boxer names.

201 Tavern serves thin and crispy, square-cut pizzas, subs, wraps, salads and a variety of appetizers like hot pepper cheese cubes, seasoned potato wedges, fried mushrooms and wings.

I recommend trying the Chrissy’s Pizza (pictured above) topped high with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green olives, banana peppers and extra cheese.

Ghostlight Coffee closes Dayton location

Ghostlight Coffee has closed its location at the intersection of Patterson Boulevard and Stout Street in Dayton.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the closure of our Ghostlight Midtown,” said founder Shane Anderson. “Balancing the stability of the business with pressing family medical issues has made it necessary for us to simplify our lives, leading to this difficult decision.”

Anderson opened the Midtown location at 800 S. Patterson Blvd. in Nov. 2019 after operating Ghostlight’s original location in Dayton’s Historic South Park neighborhood for eight years.

Ghostlight’s original location at 1201 Wayne Ave. remains open, as well as its bagel shop and bakery at 2nd Street Market and its coffee, cocktails and small plates restaurant at the Dayton Arcade.

We want your best tailgating food recipes

Tailgating and football-watching season is just around the corner and we’re introducing a new contest highlighting the very best recipes just in time for football season.

We are asking folks in the area to submit their best, easy-to-follow tailgating recipe. This could be a dip or an appetizer such as wings or sliders. Nothing is off the table. One recipe per person is sought.

This contest will be similar to our holiday cookie contest where readers submit recipes, we choose 10 and have Cox employees make them. Then, a panel of Cox judges chooses the top 3-5 recipes.

Here’s how to enter: Email the recipe with exact measurements and instructions to food and dining writer Natalie Jones at natalie.jones@coxinc.com. Please include your first and last name, the city you reside in and a brief description about how you came across this tailgating recipe and what makes it special to you. Also include your phone number and email in case our team has additional questions. If you are a winner, that’s how you will be notified.

Those interested in submitting a recipe have until Aug. 9.

Quick Bites

🍴 Dayton Greek Festival to return in September: The festival will be in full effect this year after organizers were forced to cancel last year due to infrastructure updates at the church. READ MORE

🍹 The Frost Factory opens at Austin Landing: The boutique bar with boozy slushies, cocktails and shots has nearly double the space at its new spot compared to their flagship bar at the Liberty Center.

👀 La Comedia announces shows for upcoming 50th anniversary season: The Springboro dinner theatre will feature eight shows including “Legally Blonde.” CLICK HERE for the full list.

