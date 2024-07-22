Ghostlight Coffee to close Dayton location

Founder Shane Anderson opened the Midtown location in Nov. 2019 after operating Ghostlight’s original location in Dayton’s Historic South Park neighborhood for eight years.

“Thank you Dayton for your support of this location over the past five (almost) years,” the post said.

Ghostlight’s original location at 1291 Wayne Ave. remains open, as well as its bagel shop and bakery at 2nd Street Market and its coffee, cocktails and small plates restaurant at the Dayton Arcade.

For more information and updates visit ghostlightcoffee.com or the coffee shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@ghostlightcoffee).