BreakingNews
Ghostlight Coffee to close Dayton location

Ghostlight Coffee to close Dayton location

Original location at 1291 Wayne Ave. remains open, as well as its bagel shop and bakery at 2nd Street Market and its coffee, cocktails and small plates restaurant at the Dayton Arcade.

Credit: Alexa Gallo

Credit: Alexa Gallo

Local News
By
Updated 51 minutes ago
X

Ghostlight Coffee is closing its location at the intersection of Patterson Boulevard and Stout Street in Dayton, according to a post on the coffee shop’s Instagram page.

“It is with a heavy heart, but one full of memories, that it is time for us to say goodbye to Ghostlight Coffee Midtown,” the post stated. “Tuesday, July 23rd will be our last day open for business at 800 South Patterson Blvd.”

Founder Shane Anderson opened the Midtown location in Nov. 2019 after operating Ghostlight’s original location in Dayton’s Historic South Park neighborhood for eight years.

“Thank you Dayton for your support of this location over the past five (almost) years,” the post said.

Ghostlight’s original location at 1291 Wayne Ave. remains open, as well as its bagel shop and bakery at 2nd Street Market and its coffee, cocktails and small plates restaurant at the Dayton Arcade.

ExploreDayton Greek Festival returns in September with full event

For more information and updates visit ghostlightcoffee.com or the coffee shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@ghostlightcoffee).

In Other News
1
Live updates: Vance neighbors, supporters line up before Middletown...
2
Security high for Middletown Vance rally, nine days after Trump...
3
Central State’s new president wants university to become ‘premier Land...
4
JD Vance to hold rally in Middletown today: How to follow our coverage
5
Greene County man on death row for 28 years could get new trial

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top