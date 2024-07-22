Ghostlight Coffee to close Dayton location

Ghostlight Coffee is closing its location at the intersection of Patterson Boulevard and Stout Street in Dayton, according to a post on the coffee shop’s Instagram page.
“It is with a heavy heart, but one full of memories, that it is time for us to say goodbye to Ghostlight Coffee Midtown,” the post stated. “Tuesday, July 23rd will be our last day open for business at 800 South Patterson Blvd.”
Founder Shane Anderson opened the Midtown location in Nov. 2019 after operating Ghostlight’s original location in Dayton’s Historic South Park neighborhood for eight years.
“Thank you Dayton for your support of this location over the past five (almost) years,” the post said.
Ghostlight’s original location at 1291 Wayne Ave. remains open, as well as its bagel shop and bakery at 2nd Street Market and its coffee, cocktails and small plates restaurant at the Dayton Arcade.
For more information and updates visit ghostlightcoffee.com or the coffee shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@ghostlightcoffee).
About the Author