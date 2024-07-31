Newsletter: New European-style cafe opening in Kettering & a first look inside Bill’s Donut Shop after remodel

When I went last week, the line wasn’t too bad. So what exactly did I have? I had garlic butter taters topped with cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives with angus beef steak tips. I also drizzled a side of sweet chipotle on top. I’m typically not a huge steak person, but the meat was very tender, juicy and flavorful. If you ever see the Fresh Harvest Food Truck, it’s a must!

Of course, I couldn’t go to the fair without getting ice cream from Ullery’s.

What started as something for the late Jim Ullery to do during his retirement in 1993 has turned into a family affair.

His three children and their partners have continued the tradition of serving a unique blend of ice cream that’s made the old-fashioned way — using salt and ice — to fair and festivalgoers throughout Ohio and Indiana.

Ullery’s daughter, Rhonda Kramer, and her husband, Joe, can be found at the Clark and Greene County fairs selling Ullery’s Homemade Ice Cream. Kramer’s younger brother, Rob, and his wife, Lorrie, are at the Montgomery, Preble, Darke and Fulton County fairs.

The oldest, Rod, and his wife, Tammy, operate throughout Indiana and have their own brick-and-mortar shop.

Those at the Clark County Fair love Ullery’s chocolate and strawberry ice cream. At the Greene County Fair, favorites include cookies and cream, butter pecan and caramel crumb apple pie. My favorite is the chocolate or peanut butter ice cream.

***

Socialite Cafe in Kettering to open in August

Scott and Rebekah Allendevaux have spent the last 10 years traveling back and forth from the United Kingdom to Kettering and will soon share their experience by opening a new cafe in the region.

Socialite Cafe, located at 4011 Marshall Road in Kettering behind Speedway, is expected to hold a soft opening on Aug. 8 followed by a grand opening on Aug. 15 — pending final inspections.

The couple, with the help of their five children, Chris, Tim, Chara, Adin and Elora, transformed the 2,400-square-foot space into a European-style cafe serving coffee, tea, smoothies, soup, salad, sandwiches and other light bites.

Everything on their menu will be available gluten-free at no extra cost — this stems from their son having celiac disease.

Socialite Cafe has partnered with Proud Hound in Cincinnati as their coffee roaster and plans to have products from Purely Sweet Bakery and Ordinarie Fare.

In the evenings, they hope to offer charcuterie boards and wine. They will also have a full case of hand-dipped ice cream.

Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville has reopened its main area after several weeks of renovations.

The doughnut shop was closed for about 10 days after the Fourth of July as they laid new floors, put in new ceiling titles and transformed the side room into an area specifically for online orders and online delivery services.

On July 17, Bill’s Donut Shop reopened for carryout only through its side room as the main area was still being finished. Yesterday around noon, they reopened with new cases, cabinets, countertops, bar seating and booths in the main area.

The doughnut shop has embraced its 1960s diner feel, but has upgraded its point-of-sale system and ordering methods. The side room will allow customers to choose, order and pay for their doughnuts online — which means they won’t have to wait in a line.

The main area still has cases showing the variety of doughnuts that they have to offer, but it does have digital menu boards.

Viral online video spurs Val’s Bakery to close to train new staff

After a video featuring Val’s Bakery in Dayton went viral on social media, owner Paige Woodie is asking the community for patience as she navigates the increase in demand.

“The biggest thing I ask the community is for their patience. Nobody is prepared to go viral overnight,” Woodie said. “We’re a very small group of really great, hardworking people and we want to please everyone. I just ask that everyone keep that in mind when they come in.”

On weekends the bakery and coffee shop typically has a line and usually sells out near the end of the day at 2 or 3 p.m. The day after the video was posted, they sold out within two hours. Her team of nine people, including herself, made three times the amount of baked goods and sold out again the next day.

The biggest day they’ve had so far was the Wednesday after the video was posted. Woodie said Wednesdays are typically one of their slowest days, but they still sold out after making five times the amount of baked goods.

The bakery continues to sell out within four hours. The first thing that typically goes are their croissant items like the Strawberry Mascarpone’s Pain au Chocolat (strawberry white chocolate and mascarpone cream in a croissant with strawberry glaze and powdered sugar). These are sold out within the first hour or two, which leaves a variety of other baked goods like cookies, brownies, scones and focaccia.

To grapple with the demand, Val’s has limited guests to two pastries per person, per flavor.

The bakery will be closed today through Friday as her team trains new employees. Val’s Bakery, located at 25 S. Saint Clair St., will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday. If the bakery sells out of pastries, they do remain open for coffee.

Quick Bites

🍴 The Silos in Dayton announces first vendor: Nood Bar, a concept by Chef Dane Shipp, will serve authentic Asian-inspired hot and cold noodle dishes with an assortment of bao buns and dumplings.

🍳 The Ugly Duckling reopens in new location: The restaurant is now located at 1430 E. Fifth St. in Dayton’s St. Anne’s Hill Historic District.

🍕 New pizza spot opens in downtown Dayton: Troni’s Pizza & Pasta has opened in the lobby of the Stratacache Tower on North Main Street serving pizza by the slice and more.

🚚 Dayton Food Truck Association to host rally at fairgrounds: Guests can expect 30 food trucks and 11 other vendors from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

Dewey’s Pizza: The Caprice

Ever since I tried the White Classic pizza (ricotta, mozzarella, romano, spinach, tomatoes and fresh garlic) from Troni’s Pizza & Pasta in downtown Dayton, I’ve been craving more.

Troni’s Pizza & Pasta is open Monday through Friday, so I decided to try Dewey’s Pizza for the first time. My husband has had Dewey’s several times in the past and has always raved about their ranch.

I had the Caprice pizza (olive oil, minced garlic, fontina, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and roasted cherry tomatoes) and my husband had the Southwest BBQ Chicken pizza (olive oil, smoked cheddar, mozzarella, black bean-corn salsa, chicken, roasted red peppers and BBQ sauce). My pizza wasn’t the same as Troni’s, but it was still pretty good. I do recommend getting a side of ranch!

Yesterday, Dewey’s Pizza launched its Peach Street pizza featuring a blend of olive oil, mozzarella, fontina, fresh basil, Vidalia onions, prosciutto and white wine-infused peaches. This pizza is only available through Monday, Aug. 5 or while supplies last.

The Peach Street pizza was one of four winning pizza recipes from Dewey’s “Recipe Battle” contest this past spring. Kennedy Yates, a current team member at the Dewey’s Grandview location, created the pizza.

We want your best tailgating food recipes

Tailgating and football-watching season is just around the corner and we’ve introduced a new contest highlighting the very best recipes just in time for football season.

We are asking folks in the area to submit their best, easy-to-follow tailgating recipe. This could be a dip or an appetizer such as wings or sliders. Nothing is off the table. One recipe per person is sought.

This contest will be similar to our holiday cookie contest where readers submit recipes, we choose 10 and have Cox employees make them. Then, a panel of Cox judges chooses the top 3-5 recipes.

Here’s how to enter: Email the recipe with exact measurements and instructions to food and dining writer Natalie Jones at natalie.jones@coxinc.com. Please include your first and last name, the city you reside in and a brief description about how you came across this tailgating recipe and what makes it special to you. Also include your phone number and email in case our team has additional questions. If you are a winner, that’s how you will be notified.

Those interested in submitting a recipe have until Aug. 9.

Tell Us

