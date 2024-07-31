Socialite Cafe in Kettering to open in August

The cafe is expected to hold a soft opening on Aug. 8 followed by a grand opening on Aug. 15 — pending final inspections.

From Ohio to the UK

In 2012, Rebekah sold her telecommunications and video conferencing company, Iformata Communications, to a company that was operating in the United Kingdom. Her and her husband ended up moving to the UK to work for that company.

“It was a completely different experience than anything that we were accustomed to,” Scott said. “In a way, we’ve brought back some of our experience of living in the UK here.”

He recalled being invited to a bible study at a pub and being a little confused until he saw what a pub in the UK actually is.

“I learned and understood that it really is the center of society,” Scott said. “A pub over there starts early in the morning. It’s there for coffee. It’s there for espresso and it’s there for lunch. You can stop in and have a quick sandwich and a cup of soup.”

In the evenings, the pub remains the social center of the village where many families gather.

The couple fell in love with the socially-focused atmosphere and wanted to bring something similar to the Dayton region. In 2013, they wrote their business plan.

Putting roots in Kettering

After living in the UK long term for two years, they returned to the Dayton region. They now own Allendevaux & Company, a cybersecurity company with a focus in the UK and Europe. Their company has an office in the Oregon District above Salar, but they continue to work and travel to the UK.

“As fun as it’s been to have a cybersecurity company, I think this is really something that’s finally coming true for her,” Scott said.

Rebekah recalled driving around the region in the early 2000s pointing out places that could be a great spot for a coffee shop or cafe. She said her party trick back in the day was bringing her espresso machine.

They didn’t get serious about finding a spot for their future cafe until May 2023 and chose the Fairmont Plaza because it was part of a community.

What to expect at Socialite Cafe

The couple, with the help of their five children, Chris, Tim, Chara, Adin and Elora, transformed the 2,400-square-foot space into a European cafe with a timeless touch.

There are several leather couches and chairs with vintage trunks as tables that are topped with postcards from around the world. The cafe will play 1940s-era music and feature 22 newspapers and magazines that are updated daily and weekly from all over the world. Periodicals include the London Times, Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, The New Yorker, Vogue, Consumer Digest and Architectural Digest.

The outside of the cafe will feature tables with umbrellas and plants.

A few elements from the UK that will be featured in their service includes ordering at the register and the idea of not having a tipping option.

The menu

Socialite Cafe has partnered with Proud Hound in Cincinnati as their coffee roaster and plans to have products from Purely Sweet and Ordinarie Fare.. They will also offer smoothies.

Everything on their menu will be available gluten-free at no extra cost — this stems from their son having celiac disease.

Sandwiches on their menu include:

The Jackie O’ Mexicali Grilled Cheese (their classic grilled cheese with pickled jalapenos, hot sauce, cumin and cilantro)

The Mrs. Astor (ham, cream cheese, cucumber, sliced red onion, Dijon, salt and pepper on multigrain bread)

The Babe Paley (roast beef, gorgonzola, picked onion, tomato, arugula and horseradish mayo on ciabatta that’s served hot)

In the evenings, they hope to offer charcuterie boards and wine. They will also have a full case of hand-dipped ice cream.

“I hope people find value in this and I really hope that it becomes like this center of this community with families can really spend time together,” Scott said.

More details

Socialite Cafe will be open for dine-in, carryout and delivery via DoorDash and UberEats 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The owners are planning to hire 25 employees for the front and back of house. Those interested in working at Socialite Cafe should email hiring@socialitecafe.com.

For more information and updates, visit socialitecafe.com or the cafe’s Facebook and Instagram (@socialitecafeohio) pages.