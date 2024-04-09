Newsletter: The Air Force is reorganizing. Here’s what that means for Wright-Patterson

Drop me a business tip when you have a chance. You can reach me at (937) 681-5610 or tom.gnau@coxinc.com.

Air Force Materiel Command to oversee seventh center

The coming Air Force reorganization is not expected to have a significant jobs impact, the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) said late last week. But changes are coming.

Jobs: The most notable change at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (where AFMC is based) is the redesignation of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to the “Air Force Air Dominance Systems Center.” And AFMC will oversee seven centers nationally instead of the current structure of six.

Among the remaining centers, Air Force Research Laboratory (based at Wright-Patterson) is expected to remain largely unchanged in structure and mission.

Coming to Kettering: Rum Runners Cafe

Owner Jamie Campbell and a partner love rum. Hence the name of their new cafe.

Dream: Campbell told our Natalie Jones that it has been a dream to open a restaurant for about a decade and they’re excited to make it a reality.

Starting with a family BBQ recipe, the owners plan Rum Runners sauces, burgers named after gangsters, chicken sandwiches, loaded baked potatoes and more.

You want Bill’s Donuts to be around for another 45 years. So does the new owner

We’re still on the Dayton-area food tour with Natalie. She recently spoke with Marshall Lachman and his wife Amy, who bought the storied Centerville donut shop in September.

Donut doings: Lachman described becoming the owner of Bill’s as “a 100-ton freight train moving down the tracks at 50 miles an hour. It wasn’t stopping for me. I had to jump on.”

The new owners plan to transform the side room of the doughnut shop into an area for online orders and delivery. Other upgrades include new cases, cabinets, counters, a point-of-sale system, flooring and booths.

However: The doughnut shop is expected to close for one week around the Fourth of July to complete these upgrades, Lachman said.

Work on $450 million Parkside project in Lebanon begins

This is from Warren County Reporter Ed Richter. He tells us site work has started at the Parkside at Lebanon project.

Development: The area along Ohio 63 west of Lebanon will be a hub of activity for the next few years. The list of projects there will eventually include the widening of Ohio 63 to three lanes, 574 single-family homes, 280-apartments, 178 townhomes, a 230-unit senior living facility and retail and office space.

Kettering plans to sell research land to Synergy principals

From Reporter Nick Blizzard, we learned recently that the city of Kettering plans to sell Miami Valley Research Park land to a company headed by Jared Barnett and John Kopilchack, two principals with Synergy Building who are probably best known locally for their work around Beavercreek and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Growth: The city wants to sell to MLPC Capital Development LLC 1.62 acres for $81,537 as part of a bid “to preserve jobs, increase employment opportunities, and to encourage the establishment of new jobs,” Kettering records show.

Congratulations: Stacy Kreklau has been promoted to director of production operations at Franklin Brazing, the company recently said.

In her new role, Stacy will assume ownership of the manufacturing engineering department.

“Stacy’s leadership has been instrumental in driving our success, and her expanded role will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and excellence of Franklin Brazing,” said Alex Weaner, president at Franklin Brazing.

