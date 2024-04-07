Kettering plans to sell Miami Valley Research Park land to Beavercreek business

The land is near 2941 College Drive, the address of Resonetics, according to city documents. It is not clear if Resonetics is linked to the potential sale.

This news organization has reached out to the city for more details. The proposed sale is set to be addressed by Kettering City Council Tuesday night.

Kettering records show that Jared Barnett and John Kopilchack are both part of MLPC Capital. Barnett and Kopilchack are both executives with Synergy Building Systems, which has the same Beavercreek address as MLPC Capital, according to Synergy’s website.

Synergy and Resonetics were part of “a partnership” in 2021 to buy about 2.3 acres at the research park, Kettering officials said at that time.

Resonetics’ expansion at that time was expected to add 95 jobs, generate $5 million in new annual payroll and retain $7.3 million in existing payroll, according to the state.

That agreement involved the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approving a 1.493%, eight-year tax credit valued at $570,000 for the expansion, said Lisa Colbert of the Ohio Development Services Agency.

At that time, Resonetics had about 147 employees in a 20,000 square foot facility on 4.5 acres in the College Drive building it moved into in 2013, according to the city.

Miami Valley Research Park includes 1,250 acres in Beavercreek and Kettering. About 4,400 jobs are located in 22 buildings totaling 2.2 million square feet, according to its website.