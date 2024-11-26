Newsletter: Why Amazon loves prime Ohio real estate

Microsoft, Meta, Google and others have invested in Buckeye State data centers, too.

It goes beyond that. Amazon has a package-sorting “air gateway” at Wilmington Air Park and has invested in Wilmington cargo contractor ATSG.

A new AWS data center is possible closer to Dayton and Springfield, as well.

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considers building Ohio data center in Fayette County

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

What may be happening: Amazon is considering building a data center in Fayette County, about 25 miles east of Xenia.

“We recently filed documents as part of the process in exploring possible data center locations. This is part of our normal due diligence process as we are constantly evaluating new locations based on customer demand,” according to an Amazon statement provided by company spokeswoman Virginia Milazzo.

Why it matters: Amazon Web Services has been a big believer in Ohio, having made some $10.3 billion in capital and operating expenditures in Ohio between 2015 and 2023.

Read the story.

Read about the questions tied to powering a new data center.

Does Ohio need a paid family leave policy? New report points to an answer.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

The need? A new report calls for a comprehensive paid family leave policy in Ohio, arguing that it is good for families, businesses and the economy; though some push back on any proposed mandate.

The statement: “The benefits are vast, including improved health outcomes for mothers and babies, reduced infant mortality rates, and diminished emotional and financial stress,” said Lynanne Gutierrez, president and CEO of Groundwork Ohio.

The challenge: The report also acknowledges that business leaders, particularly at small companies, may be concerned about the cost of paid family leave and workforce disruptions when parents are absent.

“We applaud the research on paid family leave done by Groundwork Ohio, and their willingness to engage the business community in these efforts,” said Stephanie Keinath, vice president of strategic initiatives at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Read the story.

Sad Boy: The story of Frisch’s.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

It’s tear-jerker time for those of you — and there are a lot of you — who love Frisch’s restaurants.

Natalie Jones recently gave us a handy (and sad) list of all the Big Boys restaurants that have closed or are slated to close across the region.

Why is this happening: Cox First Media content partner WCPO reported that two Frisch’s Restaurant Inc. executives, Don Short and Cheryl White are leading a buyout of “select” locations from the company’s Atlanta-based owner.

“We are very grateful and extremely excited to have the opportunity to carry this beloved icon forward,” Short said in a press release.

Some Frisch’s units, Short averred, are no longer “viable.”

Read the story.

And what went wrong?

Montgomery County ED/GE recommendations include Sierra Nevada Corp.

Cities and townships in Montgomery County are set to see a combined $1 million for business expansion or other projects that could create up to 561 new jobs and retain 171 more.

Grants recommended: The Montgomery County’s Community & Economic Development Department recommended funding to six ED/GE (Economic Development/Government Equity) applications recently.

Read the story.

Dayton medical equipment manufacturer lays off 86 employees

Sometime earlier this millennium, when I was starting at the Dayton Daily News, I asked someone who the fastest growing manufacturer within Dayton city limits was.

The answer I received: Norwood Medical.

What happened: Norwood Medical, which makes parts for minimally invasive surgery, orthopedics and robotic-assisted surgery, eliminated 86 jobs, the company told the Dayton Daily News.

“This difficult decision was made only after thorough deliberation and careful consideration of our current circumstances,” Norwood Medical said in a statement.

Read the story.

Contact me: Thank you for reading this newsletter. You can reach me at tom.gnau@coxinc.com. You can also find me at X, on LinkedIn and please check out our Dayton Business page on Facebook.

Quick hits:

Business priorities: Chamber CEO says it’s time to address them.

Google this: Top five things to know about why the Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers.

Changing with the times: Revisiting El Meson.

Traveling this Thanksgiving? You won’t be alone.

Restaurants open this Thanksgiving: Spoiler: Big Boy is not on this list.