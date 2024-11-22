Montgomery County ED/GE awards include Sierra Nevada Corp.

The following are projects that were awarded ED/GE funding, with descriptions from Montgomery County officials:

* Brookville/Union — “Project Bala,” $150,000: A custom weld and fabrication manufacturing company intends to locate their regional operations in one of two jurisdictions. The project will create up to 70 new jobs and will invest roughly $11.3 million in the project site. The company has narrowed their search down to two sites.

* Butler Twp. — “High Tec Industrial Services,” $150,000: Providing industrial cleaning services, High Tec has outgrown their current facility and is planning to build a new operation in Butler Twp. The $4.3 million investment will result in 103 new jobs.

* City of Dayton — “Sierra Nevada Corporation,” $500,000: Sierra Nevada Corporation recently opened their second aircraft maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) hangar. This project will invest $94 million to develop two additional hangars, create an additional 200 jobs and retain 147 jobs in Montgomery County.

* Harrison Twp. — “Annarino Foods,” $25,000: A local manufacturer of food products, Annarino Foods is looking to increase production capacity by investing roughly $1.98 million in essential infrastructure improvements. These investments will create 6 new jobs and retain 20 jobs.

* Miami Twp. — “Accelevation,” $150,000: This project will consolidate three existing facilities in Miamisburg, Centerville and Springboro into a new operation at the First Flight Commerce Center. Accelevation manufactures equipment for data centers. The $5.5 million project will create 172 new jobs.

* West Carrollton — “Cornerstone Building Supply,” $25,000: This sheet metal manufacturer intends to purchase the facility they currently lease and make roughly $1.4 in upgrades for office space, machinery and power supply. The project will create 10 new jobs and retain 4 jobs.

The ED/GE Advisory Committee consists of 15 members — six representing cities and villages; four representing townships; three representing private sector; and two Montgomery County commissioners.

Each jurisdiction presented information about the projects at the ED/GE Committee meeting on Nov.14, and funding recommendations were discussed by the ED/GE Committee on Wednesday.

ED/GE is funded by the Montgomery County commission with countywide sales tax proceeds. Projects funded in the competitive process are used to establish or expand commercial, industrial and research facilities and to create and preserve employment opportunities.

Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman said in a press release that ED/GE grants have helped the local employment base grow.

“Sierra Nevada is a prime example. A grant helped to get them here a few years ago, and now a second grant is helping them to more than double their workforce, with an estimated total of 347 high-paying jobs focused on aircraft maintenance and repair,” Lieberman said.

ED/GE was established by the Montgomery County commissioners in 1992 to attract jobs and retain the county’s tax base, reduce inter-local competition for development, and enable the county to successfully compete as a region in national and international markets, according to a county press release.

The program has seen more than $109 million dollars in funding for local business growth, retaining more than 40,000 jobs and supporting the creation of 35,000 new jobs, according to a Montgomery County press release.