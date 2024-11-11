Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in the Dayton region

Thanksgiving has been a staple of American life for over 200 years. According to the National Archives, the holiday began with George Washington declaring a “Day of Publick Thanksgivin” on Nov. 26, 1789. After Washington’s tenure, the holiday was celebrated on various days in November.
During Abraham Lincoln’s time as president, it was decided to celebrate Thanksgiving on the last Thursday of November. This was the followed until 1939, where the holiday was scheduled to take place the last day of the month. President Franklin D. Roosevelt worried this would affect the holiday shopping season, and a U.S. economy still recovering from the Great Depression, so he moved Thanksgiving to earlier in the month.
FDR’s decision ignited a debate among politicians lasting several years, until it was finally decided in 1941 to conduct Thanksgiving the fourth Thursday of November. This has remained the policy through today.
This year, Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 28. Whether you’re celebrating at home or eating out, it’s never too early to start making plans for day. Here are a selection of restaurants open on Thanksgiving day in the Dayton area:
🦃Bob Evans
Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Location: Various Locations
More info: With various locations across the Dayton area, including in Beavercreek and Xenia, Bob Evans is a popular chain for Thanksgiving meals. This year, the restaurant will be offering its selection of breakfast food as well as a special Thanksgiving menu.
🦃Brio Italian Grille
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Location: 4459 Cedar Park Drive, Dayton
More info: Guests to The Greene’s popular Brio Italian Grille will be able to try a special Thanksgiving meal alongside its usual dishes. The restaurant is also offering a “Thanksgiving Feast to Go” meal, featuring turkey, bread, potatoes and other sides. There are two options for this dish, one serving four to five people, the other serving eight to 10. For more information, call 937-429-7792.
🦃Carver’s Steak and Chops
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Location: 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.
More info: Carver’s Steak and Chops in Washington Twp. will be open all day during Thanksgiving, offering its regular menu as well as a three-course turkey dinner. This meal consists of turkey served with homemade stuffing, mashed potato, a choice of soup or salad, bread and pumpkin pie. For more information, call 937-433-7099.
🦃Cracker Barrel
Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
Location: Various locations
More info: The Cracker Barrel chain of restaurants has locations across the Miami Valley, in cities such as Centerville, Dayton, Middletown and Springfield. Each store will be open for its usual hours on Nov. 28, with a traditional Thanksgiving menu beginning at 11 a.m. Cracker Barrel also offers catering for the holiday.
🦃El Meson
Hours: Lunch hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner hours: 4-9 p.m.
Location: 903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton
More info: This Latin American restaurant offers a variety of food and drinks for guests of all ages. El Meson also offers private rooms for groups. For more information, call 937-859-8229.
🦃Fairborn Family Diner and Restaurant
Hours: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Location: 419 N. Broad St., Fairborn
More info: Open every day of the year, the Fairborn Family Diner and Restaurant will be operating with shortened hours during the holiday. This restaurant serves dishes such as steak and eggs, breakfast food, potato skins and more. For more information, call 937-879-9454.
🦃Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Location: 4432 Walnut St., Beavercreek
More info: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, located at the Greene shopping center in Beavercreek, will be offering a special three-course dinner on Thanksgiving. Starting at $62 per guest, the meal will feature an option of roasted turkey, filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye. This dish will also include homemade stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and dessert. For more information, call 937-320-9548.
