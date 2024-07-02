Newsletter: Why Ohio (and the Dayton area) is a foreign investment magnet

According to JobsOhio, Ohio had a strong year in foreign direct investment in 2023, ranking ninth nationally in FDI capital spending ($4.2 billion), ninth in projects (59), and 14th in jobs created (4,050).

Our first story is an example of that kind of investment at work.

Italian manufacturer Westrafo picks Trotwood over competitors for U.S. plant

Did you know: Westrafo, a manufacturer of power and distribution transformers based in Italy, has chosen to open its first North American plant in Trotwood’s growing industrial park.

By the numbers: Westrafo America LLC expects to create up to 250 full-time positions, generating more than $12 million in new annual payroll, according to the state.

From the CEO: “We selected Ohio, and Dayton in particular, as the best area for us based on the type of skilled workers, and a type of location that is similar to our origin,” Westrafo CEO Alberto Cracco told reporter Aimee Hancock.

Millions in state funds pave way for 2nd Wilmington Air Park runway

Taking flight: If you’ve watched Wilmington Air Park since 2009 or so, when logistics company DHL left the park, you’ve seen an aviation business park find its way anew in a fast-changing landscape.

What’s happening now: A $3.5 million state grant will make possible a second runway at the increasingly busy park, the Clinton County Port Authority said.

The money is coming from the new capital budget recently passed by the Ohio General Assembly.

What they’re saying: “This state allocation provides the catalytic funds we need for our second runway reopening project,” Port Authority Executive Director T. Alex Beres said. “For years we’ve known that we’d need a significant funding source to allow us to begin the work of preserving and rehabilitating a major economic development asset for the region, and this does that.”

Kaney Aerospace finds downtown Dayton home, add jobs

Downtown moves: An engineering company that works with some of the biggest players in the aerospace industry plans to relocate eight jobs to downtown Dayton and add more than two dozen others over the next few years.

What they’re saying: Dayton City Commission approved a development agreement with Kaney that will pay the company with $85,000. About $25,000 will come from the city’s development fund and $60,000 will come from a Montgomery County Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) grant, says a memo from Steve Gondol, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

Setting the stage: Kaney buys downtown Dayton property for $1.25 million

Dayton mental health hospital expected to cost $273M, take years to fund

New details: The $10 million in state funds set aside for a new mental health hospital in Dayton that was included in Ohio’s capital budget signed by Gov. Mike DeWine last week is only the first step in a costly, yearslong process.

The total cost of the hospital is estimated at around $273 million, according to initial estimates from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

However: The project will be fully state-funded, DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney told the Dayton Daily News.

“The capital budget signed (Friday) includes a $10 million allocation for planning, land acquisition, and initial design work for a new, state-of-the-art mental health hospital in the Miami Valley. As such, the site is still to be determined,” Tierney said.

Ohio ranked third in nation in announced deals, new JobsOhio report says

Jobs: JobsOhio and its partner in the region, the Dayton Development Coalition, have kept me and my colleagues busy in the past few years.

And more jobs: Last year, the state ranked at No. 7 in new jobs, and third for capital investment, according to JobsOhio’s new annual report, making it the only state to achieve top five rankings for both total projects and per-capita projects since 2019.

