Kaney Aerospace to move to downtown Dayton office, add jobs

The company told this newspaper earlier this year that it has 13 Dayton employees and is rapidly growing. Kaney has worked with Boeing, GE Aerospace and other major companies.

The Dayton City Commission recently approved a development agreement with Kaney that will provide the company with $85,000.

About $25,000 will come from the city’s development fund and $60,000 will come from a Montgomery County Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) grant, says a memo from Steve Gondol, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

Gondol said the funding will be used for capital improvements, and the company has pledged to relocate eight jobs to Dayton and create 25 jobs over the next three years.

Kaney expects to invest about $1.7 million into its office and research and facility on First Street, Gondol’s memo states.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said the city had to compete for this project, which went through through a regional site-selection process.