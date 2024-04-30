Newsletter: Why Ohio is investing hundreds of millions in career centers

Education reporter Eileen McClory brought light this week on what career high school centers are doing to get students into these type of jobs following graduation.

Career centers get $300M from Ohio as enrollment booms

Ohio has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into career tech centers as enrollment in career centers is booming.

Enrollment in Ohio’s career tech centers has increased 17% from the 2020-21 school year to the 2022-23 school year, according to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. It continues to rise, superintendents at the vocational schools said.

Why it matters: “We want more people to graduate career-ready,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who has long been an advocate for career tech schools and expansion. “Right now in Ohio, we have more jobs than people to fill them.”

Kettering says Research Park, school, city all benefit from STEM school project

Kettering reporter Nick Blizzard has been all over happenings at the Miami Valley Research Park lately.

Recently he reported that Kettering’s planned sale of more than 9 acres to the Dayton Regional STEM School to build a new elementary would expand land uses at Miami Valley Research Park.

Bottom line: The STEM school plans to buy 9.58 acres just south of its current site. It wants to build a 60,000-square-foot-facility to initially house 400 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, Stephanie Adams Taylor, strategic partnerships director, said before the city approved the sale last week.

Wright State, Premier Health move forward with teaching hospital

Wright State University and Premier Health have unveiled further plans to establish an academic medical center that the two organizations say will improve health care in the Dayton region, reporters Samantha Wildow and Eileen McClory tell us.

The agreement mirrors other hospital networks, like the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus and UC Health in Cincinnati. The agreement was first announced in December.

Pact: Premier Health will pay Wright State $10 million in the first year of the agreement and $15 million in the second to increase class size at Wright State’s Boonshoft School of Medicine and invest in Wright State’s nursing program.

Sierra Nevada lands big, $13B Air Force ‘doomsday plane’ contract

Last year, a Sierra Nevada Corp. executive told the Dayton Daily News that the company has been bidding on some “big” contracts.

We are starting to see the fruition of that.

Zoom in: Sierra Nevada Corp., which has a significant presence in the Dayton area, was awarded a $13,080,890,647 cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price incentive (firm-target), and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC), the Department of Defense said.

GAO to DOD: Make MHS Genesis better

MHS Genesis — the military’s online health care portal — has had its share of criticism over the years. A 2018 Department of Defense report said the system was “neither operationally effective nor operationally suitable.”

More recently, a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report advised the DOD to address a lingering lack of user satisfaction with the portal.

The crux: “We really want to emphasize to the DOD (Department of Defense), they have to take these recommendations seriously. If the users aren’t accepting of this system, then they have a real problem on their hands,” Carol Harris, director of the GAO’s Information Technology and Cybersecurity team, told me in an interview.

